Birdland Presents Veronica Swift And More Week Of July 1

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio, Nancy Kelly, Eve Marie Shahoian, and more!

July 1 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Aisha de Haas "A Song For You"

Broadway, jazz, rock and soul: a combo platter of these genres molded Aisha de Haas into the singer she is today. Aisha's professional career began with Little Shop of Horrors at the Royal George Theater, Four Saints In Three Acts with Chicago Opera Theater and several productions at The Goodman Theater. Pianist Jon Weber will join Ms. De Haas as musical director.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 1 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Yoko Miwa Trio at the Birdland Theater

Internationally acclaimed pianist/composer Yoko Miwa is quickly becoming known as one of the most powerful and compelling performers on the scene today. Her trio - with its remarkable telepathy and infectious energy - has brought audiences to their feet worldwide.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 1 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 2 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Joanne Halev "Like A Perfumed Woman" at the Birdland Theater

Singer and storyteller Joanne Halev tells tales from the mysterious, intoxicating, and passionate world of international fragrance creation. There'll be tokens and talismans from the beautiful music and lyrics of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom and more, while wandering from Bangkok to Sao Paolo, Laos to London, Mumbai to Madagascar, and back to Brooklyn. Musical Director will be Alex Rybeck, with direction by Lina Koutrakos.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 2-6 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio

Veronica Swift is recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. The child of jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bebop pianist Hod O'Brien, Veronica has appeared at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland, performing with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Bob Dorough, Paquito d'Rivera, and other established jazz artists. Leader of the "Emmet Cohen Trio," Cohen is an international jazz artist and clinician who inspires student performers of all ages to become, like himself, responsive to their audiences.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 2 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

July 3 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 3 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Liz Rosa Presents: A Night In Rio! at the Birdland Theater

Liz Rosa is a Brazilian singer based in New York City. Her influence of several Brazilian rhythms (such as coco, baião and samba) and the American jazz, work perfectly with the samba-jazz flavor presented throughout the album. The result transcends musical boundaries while still featuring a sophisticated, swinging Brazilian jazz atmosphere with lean and inspired arrangements by the Ricardo Silveira.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 4 and 6 (Thursday and Saturday) at 5:30PM

Emmet Cohen Trio

Pianist Emmet Cohen has emerged as the finest of his generation. In addition to the "Masters Legacy Series" of recordings with drummer Jimmy Cobb, bassist Ron Carter, and (forthcoming) with Benny Golson, George Coleman, and Tootie Heath, the Emmet Cohen Trio have appeared at the world's premier jazz venues including Newport Festival, Monterey Festival, Village Vanguard, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Ronnie Scott's, Kennedy Center, and more.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 4-6 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Nancy Kelly: Remembering Mark Murphy

The Birdland Theater welcomes Nancy Kelly in her tribute to the great Jazz Vocalist, Mark Murphy! Nancy's vocal style is a study in phrasing, style and swing. She's both old school and new. She's experienced, yet her delivery and ideas are fresh. It takes great jazz chops to do that, and Kelly's are superb. Always swinging with a joyful vocal sound with an ever-present undercurrent of the blues.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 5 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Tap Ellington featuring the Duke Ellington Center Big Band

A musical 120th birthday celebration of Edward Kennedy 'Duke' Ellington's life, his music and a unique legacy of introducing, promoting and presenting tap dancers to audiences all over the world. Mercedes Ellington, Tony Waag and the Duke Ellington Center's Big Band conducted by Eli Yamin join together again in honor of this legendary icon of American Jazz with performances by leading contemporary Tap City soloists including Felipe Galganni, Lisa La Touche and Max Pollak.

All tickets $30-60, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Eve Marie Shahoian at the Birdland Theater

Tonight Show soloist Eve Marie Shahoian makes her debut at Birdland Theater. Join Eve Marie as she presents Broadway and Beyond, music from film, Broadway Shows, the Great American Songbook and original works while interweaving stories of her journey working with Legends. She will be joined by Jon Webber (piano), Daniel Glass (drums), Saadi Zain (bass) and special guest singer Eugene Ebner.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 7 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

