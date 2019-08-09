Birdland Presents The Count Basie Orchestra And More Week Of August 19

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

August 19 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Max von Essen: "Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard"

Max von Essen returns to Birdland with his old fashioned, new show celebrating the best of Broadway and the American songbook. Billy Stritch will be musical director for the evening. The one-night-only event will celebrate the release of Max's first solo CD, "Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard" (LML Music).

All tickets $35-65, $10 food/drink minimum

August 19 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Miki Yamanaka at the Birdland Theater

Miki Yamanaka is a New York-based pianist and organist from Kobe, Japan. Miki has appeared in concert with many notable musicians including Steve Nelson, Seamus Blake, Antonio Hart, and Peter Bernstein. She is the current pianist in the Philip Harper Quintet and the Roxy Coss Quintet.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 19 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 20 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

The Drinkwater Brothers at the Birdland Theater

The Drinkwater Brothers are bringing Blues, Broadway, and Brotherly Love to Birdland Theater with a night of classic songs spanning every genre of music from Blues to Rock and Roll to Musical Theatre and everything in between. Along with some of their talented guests (Jonathan Russell, Sophia Tzougros, Frank Cannizaro, and more), The Drinkwater Brothers and Friends will bring an unforgettable musical extravaganza.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 20-24 (Tuesday at 8:30PM and Wednesday-Saturday at 8:30PM and 11:00PM)

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra: Directed by Scotty Barnhart

This great 18-member orchestra is continuing the excellent history started by Basie of stomping and shouting the blues, as well as refining those musical particulars that allow for the deepest and most moving of swing. William J. "Count" Basie (1904-1984) started his orchestra in Kansas City in 1935 and proceeded to develop one of the greatest jazz groups in history. Under Basie's leadership -- with a strong commitment to making sure every tune was danceable -- the orchestra featured many of the greatest instrumentalists and vocalists. Today, under the leadership of director, Scotty Barnhart, The Count Basie Orchestra is traveling the world, swinging and shouting the blues with precision, in Count Basie's unmistakable style of Kansas City swing.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

August 20 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

August 21 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 21 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Jazz Vocal Mania Series at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed vocalists Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) curate a special jazz vocal-centric evening with a little help from their friends on Wednesday June 19th at The Birdland Theater. The featured vocalist includes Nicole Henry along with surprise guests. They're supported by pianist John DiMartino, bassist Yoshi Waki, and drummer Vince Cherico.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 21 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

The Ladybugs at the Birdland Theater

The Ladybugs' music features the dreamy, dulcet tones of voices and trombones. Lead by Martina DaSilva, their unique instrumentation of two lead singers (both doubling in percussion & ukulele), two trombone players, guitar, and bass allows for a lush sound that uplifts and attracts all audiences. The Ladybugs' repertoire includes favorites from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, infused with country, blues, latin, and classical music. With an uplifting sound that attracts all audiences, The Ladybugs effortlessly keep listeners smiling and moving.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 22 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Denise Reis

Denise Reis is the acclaimed Brazilian singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses her talent to promote Brazilian music throughout the world. With an impeccably tuned and colorful voice, Denise covers a broad range of styles, from Popular Brazilian Music (MPB) to World Music and Jazz. With no labels or limiting definitions, it is fair to say that Denise Reis communicates her music in a way that transcends any cultural barrier. Her art is in itself a universal language, in which emotion, technique, perfectionism and sophistication meet each other in harmony.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 22-24 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo at the Birdland Theater

Ken Peplowski has recorded music as diverse as Italian and French folk songs, avant-garde jazz, pop, and classical music. Diego Figueiredo performs concerts uniting technique and emotion in a fusion of Brazilian music and jazz. With a variety of work already released, he enchants and charms the public wherever he goes with his unique touch.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 23 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 24 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 25 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Carole J. Bufford

Carole has become one of the most sought after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. She recently enjoyed a highly praised 10-month solo run, a monthly residency and is currently touring around the US. Her shows, speak easy, Come Together and You Don't Own Me, earned her rave reviews.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 25 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Marcio Garcia Presents: Forest at the Birdland Theater

Marcio Garcia, Dominican pianist, composer and educator, is presenting his debut album entitled Forest. He will be joined by Myles Sloniker (bass), Jimmy Macbride (drums) and Rich Bomzer (tenor saxophone).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 18 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 18 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum. Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.





