Beth Leavel Will Perform at 54 Below This Summer

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Broadway favorite Beth Leavel on July 31 – August 2 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, May 2 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thurs, May 8 at 12pm.

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with a brand new show celebrating the great Stephen Sondheim!

Beth just finished a triumphant run in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends on Broadway. You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. After several sold out 54 Below engagements, Beth is delighted, terrified, and thrilled to now bring Sondheim's brilliance to 54 Below. Let the storytelling begin.

Beth Leavel was recently seen on Broadway in Lempicka. She was nominated for a 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway show The Prom. She received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You. Other Broadway roles include Mrs. June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has numerous Off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials, and TV credits, including the final episode of “ER” and most recently “The Walking Dead.”

