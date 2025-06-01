Best Cabaret in June 2025: Tony Danza, Darren Criss, Bridgett Everett & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month - at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Alicia Witt at 54 Below

Sun. June 1 @ 7 pm

Sun. June 1 @ 7 pm

“This is a voice to treasure” – BroadwayWorld

“…her skilled fingers flying over the keys and her rangy, honeyed voice, clear as crystal, pretty as a stained-glass window, carrying the audience into the ether, as an audible cloud, heaven bound. Patrons around the room could be seen to clasp hands over hearts and heard, sighing with beatific bliss. This is a voice to treasure, wrapped around visceral visuals, and memorable melodies. ” – Broadway World

Actor/singer-songwriter Alicia Witt (star of Longlegs and ABC’s Nashville) is thrilled to return to 54 Below, following her debut show, Spending Christmas with Alicia Witt, last December. A classically trained, award-winning pianist, Alicia brings her original music – described as ‘sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals in the Carole King/Billy Joel vein’ (Philadelphia Inquirer) – to 54 Below along with a selection of never before heard songs.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Julie Benko at The Laurie Beechman

Mon. June 2 @ 7 pm

Mon. June 2 @ 7 pm

The Broadway starlet, whose meteoric rise following her turns in Funny Girl and Barry Manilow’s Harmony, performs her new cabaret show following stepping into her newest role: mom. Accompanied by award-winning jazz pianist (and her baby-daddy/spouse) Jason Yeager, Benko gives her most personal and heartfelt performance yet, offering mesmerizing new interpretations of standards (“Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man,” “A Sleepin’ Bee”), contemporary favorites (“You’ll Be In My Heart”), musical theater classics (“Children Will Listen”), and more. Join Julie for a transcendent evening as she explores the challenges and joys of this transformational period in her life with her sterling vocals and signature humor.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.45 for general admission. There is a $25 food/drink minimum.

Cat Cohen: WORK IN PROGRESS at Joe’s Pub

Mon. June 2 & Tues. June 3 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Comedian, actress and singer Catherine Cohen, known for her roles on shows like Only Murders in the Building and Girls5eva, and her Netflix comedy special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, works out her new show.

Tickets: There are just five tickets left right now between both performances of this show. Tickets are $36 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tony Danza at Café Carlyle

Tues. June 3 to Tues. June 10 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Danza, star of TV classics like Taxi and Who’s the Boss, is set to return to Café Carlyle from June 3 to 10, 2025 with his hit new show, “Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories.” Following a sold-out three-week residency last fall, Danza is back by popular demand with his show that pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with.



In this special engagement, Danza, accompanied by his four-piece band, will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics. The show blends Danza’s captivating personal anecdotes with the unforgettable music of one of America’s most iconic crooners. BroadwayWorld highlighted his performance, stating, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that—because they're timeless.”

Tickets: There are just a handful of tickets left for this show, starting at $130 for bar seating. For all tickets, there is a $95 two-course menu requirement or a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person for bar seating.

Melissa Manchester: FIFTY THREADS at 54 Below

Thurs. June 12 to Sat. June 14 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester returns to 54 Below with Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey, reflecting on her five-decade career, celebrating her 20-plus albums, and sharing stories along the way. A Native New Yorker, Melissa holds the distinction of being the first singer ever to have two Academy Award-nominated songs in the same year (“Through The Eyes Of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same Oscar telecast.

Melissa was most recently seen in the national tour of Funny Girl as Mrs. Brice, has also starred in the national tours of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Music Of The Night and Song And Dance, and created the role of Maddy, the title character’s mother, on the NBC hit TV series “Blossom.” Nominated for a Grammy in 1980 for “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” she won the Grammy Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $68. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. (Thursday’s performance of this show is almost sold out, but there are still a few tickets left you can snag.)



Mon. June 16 @ 7:30 pm Darren Criss at the 92nd Street Y , New YorkMon. June 16 @ 7:30 pm

Mon. June 16 @ 7:30 pm

The enchanting Darren Criss – star of the smash Broadway hit Maybe Happy Ending and now Tony nominee – joins 92NY for a special one-night-only concert!

Criss has earned raves for his moving performance in the show, building upon Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning work in Glee, and on and off Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors, How to Succeed in Business, and more. Don’t miss this rare solo evening of songs spanning Broadway, standards, and originals from with one of musical theater’s most magnetic young performers.

Tickets: There are just a handful of tickets left for this show in the balcony section. Remaining tickets start at $72, or $52 for 20 and 30 somethings who join the Collective by 92NY membership.

Cabaret Scenes and American Songbook Association Celebrate Steve Ross at Green Room 42

Sat. June 21 @ 7 pm

Sat. June 21 @ 7 pm

A cavalcade pf Cabaret All-Stars from around the globe celebrate "the Crown Prince of Cabaret". The Darrell Henline Award honors an individual whose professional career in the field of cabaret is one of consistent excellence and distinction. The illustrious cast includes Peter Mintun, Karen Murphy, Eric Michael Gillett, Ron Spivak, Don Wiggans and, of course, Steve Ross himself, with Michael Lavine, MD. Hosted by the American Songbook Association and Cabaret Scenes Magazine, the annual Henline award show is always a glamorous and meaningful night to remember!

Tickets: In-person tickets start at $36.87 for side/back seating. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42. To purchase livestream tickets, click here.

HELLO DOLLY! In Concert at Carnegie Hall

Mon. June 23 @ 8 pm

Mon. June 23 @ 8 pm

Transport Group presents a one-night-only concert performance of Hello, Dolly! (book by Michael Stewart, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman). A cast of 30 Broadway stars (Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah Elless, Andrew Barth Feldman, Katie Finneran, Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, Beth Leavel, Kecia Lewis, Marilyn Maye, Jak Malone, Zachary Noah Piser, Thom Sesma, Helen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Christopher Sieber, Roger Preston Smith, Ephraim Sykes, Barbara Walsh, Natasha Yvette Williams, Samantha Williams, Alysha Umphress, Jessica Vosk, and Anna Zavelson), backed by a full 30-piece orchestra, performs the show’s original orchestrations and recreates Gower Champion’s distinctive choreography, restaged by Randy Slovacek. The evening is hosted by Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams and directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, with Music Director Joey Chancey.

Tickets: Tickets start at 36.75 for balcony seats.

Bridgett Everett / Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Tues. June 24 9:30 pm

Tues. June 24 9:30 pm

Star of HBO’s hit show Somebody, Somewhere Bridgett Everett and The Tender Moments barrel back into Joe’s Pub! Bridget’s legendary and take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. She has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget is to experience her live.

Her in-your-face comedy is mixed with one outrageous rocking and original song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, she swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while telling stories about her dysfunctional family and her struggles with incontinence.

Tickets: There is a single ticket left for the June 24 performance for $125 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price) – grab it now. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Lea DeLaria a t Café Carlyle

Fri. June 27 @ 8:45 pm

Fri. June 27 @ 8:45 pm

Trailblazer, truth-teller, and jazz virtuoso Lea DeLaria takes the stage at Café Carlyle with Out Rage, an evening of sublime vocals and fiery commentary on contemporary culture. From her early days breaking barriers on American television to her award-winning role on Orange is the New Black, DeLaria’s voice has always commanded attention. Backed by a full band, this is uptown jazz at its fiercest: unfiltered, sharp, and hilariously cathartic. Curated in collaboration with Daniel Nardicio, a veteran producer known for his influential work in nightlife and live performance, Café Carlyle: PRIDE Edition takes center stage across five extraordinary nights in a vibrant celebration of artistry, creativity, and community.

Tickets: Tickets for this show start at $150 for bar seating. For all tickets, there is a $95 two-course menu requirement or a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person for bar seating.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP AND HISTORY at 54 Below

Tues. June 24 to Mon. June 30 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 11-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. (The Saturday performance of this show is already almost completely sold out, but there are still a few tickets left you can snag.

Comments

