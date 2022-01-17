Ben Cameron to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY!

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) will welcome Broadway's favorite person, and Host/Creator of Broadway Sessions, Ben Cameron as a special guest on Thursday, January 20th at 7:30pm! Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy and has appeared on Broadway in Wicked (OBC), Aida and Footloose (OBC).

Cameron is the creator/host of the long running, award winning NYC staple Broadway Sessions at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Ben is the mainstage emcee for Broadway Con and is also host of the hit podcast talk show The Broadway Cast, Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack and the Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island.Ben is a frequent face on PBS Thirteen, hosting numerous specials including Hamilton's America, The Downton Abbey New Years Marathon, Broadway on Thirteen marathon and more.

Upcoming guests include Michael Mott on January 27th and Hannah Cruz on February 3.

Guests can expect a night to remember for any Broadway fan including Broadway trivia, Broadway memorabilia giveaways and prizes that could include FREE tickets to Broadway shows and more! So make sure you do not miss a show because you never know what prizes might be given out. In the past prizes have included one-of-a-kind signed playbills, broadway posters, tickets to shows, and more!!

There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Past guests have included Drew Gasparini, Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, and Hairspray), Donnie Kehr (OBC of TOMMY, Jersey Boys, and Billy Elliot), Michael Kushner ( Broadway photographer and NYC's leading multi-hyphenate), the cast of New York, New York, and producer Holly Anne Devlin, Robert Bannon (SNL actor and chart-topping artist), Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9) Robbie Rozelle, and many others! For a full list of past and upcoming guests and to see production photos visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.

You can learn more about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway by visiting www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends and www.bar9ny.com.