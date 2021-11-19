Ben Bogen Will Make Solo Show Debut With TEENAGE DREAM at The Green Room 42 on December 9th

The Green Room 42 will present Ben Bogen in TEENAGE DREAM

Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys) makes his solo show debut in TEENAGE DREAM which will depict his adolescent years of navigating first love, awakening, and heartbreak. Teenage Dream will feature special guests: Taylor Iman Jones (Upcoming Devil Wears Prada, Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), and T.J. Newton (Spamilton).

"Growing up, I felt connected to the lyrics of female pop icons and the romantic stories they shared, being a young queer teen with a huge secret and a heart that just wanted to love freely. This concert will be all about celebrating that part of me that wanted his very own Teenage Dream all those years ago and what I've learned 10 years later since coming out of the closet."

The performance will include hits by Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras, Cher, Demi Lovato and others.

Musical Direction: Drew Wutke

Along with appearing on Broadway in FROZEN (Olaf u/s, Weselton u/s) and touring with JERSEY BOYS as a Frankie Valli alternate/asst dance captain; Ben has appeared on TV in the final episode of the hit series POSE on FX and played one of the leads in his indie feature film debut "Sunday Brunch" which is now in post production set to be released in 2022. Other credits include the world premieres of: ONLY HUMAN (Off Broadway), THE FLAMINGO KID (Hartford Stage), SOUSATZKA (Toronto). Regional: North Carolina Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, and Center REP. Concert highlights: "How to Repair a Mechanical Heart" at Green room 42, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and Broadway Sessions on Fire Island. Proud Graduate of University of Michigan.

During the height of the pandemic, Ben taught masterclasses all over the country and was the creative director for the Broadway4biden's Tik Tok account and was in charge of making musical theatre content in collaboration with Broadway stars to inspire phone banking volunteers.

For information and tickets to Ben Bogen TEENAGE DREAM please visit The Green Room 42 website HERE.