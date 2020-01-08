Belinda Carlisle Makes Café Carlyle Debut This June

Iconic singer and songwriter Belinda Carlisle makes her Café Carlyle debut, June 1-13. Belinda Carlisle is one of those rare talents who continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business. Amidst changing tastes, the gifted and glamorous singer has indelibly touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics. With a multi-dimensional, internationally acclaimed recording catalog and countless tours showcasing her chameleonic musical prowess, the woman who began her career as co-founder and lead vocalist of groundbreaking all-female new wave/rock band The Go-Go's has amassed worldwide sales in excess of 15 million records.

Performances will take place Monday - Saturday at 8:45pm (no shows on Thursdays). Weekday pricing begins at $140 per person / Bar Seating: $90 / Premium Seating: $190. Weekend pricing begins at $165 per person / Bar Seating: $110 / Premium Seating: $215. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Visit Café Carlyle's official web site for more information.





