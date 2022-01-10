Becca Kidwell Brings Back Her Award Winning Tribute Show MY MAYBE WORLD

Becca Kidwell reprises My Maybe World: The Music of Mary Chapin Carpenter, which won the 2021 Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Tribute Show, on Sunday, January 30th at Don't Tell Mama.

Becca shares her joys and struggles through the music of Mary Chapin Carpenter, including hits such as, "I Feel Lucky," "Passionate Kisses," and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her" as well as lesser known songs that speak to Becca's heart. Becca returns with her award-winning team including her musical director, Tracy Stark, and with the guidance of Kristine Zbornik as her director and Gretchen Reinhagen as her directing consultant. Frank Dain, the editor of Cabaret Scenes, states that the show is a "perfect match of performer and material...Don't miss it!"

Becca was nominated in 2018 for her debut show: "A Song and Its Girl," and has received praise for her summer 2021 "Show of Dares." Stephen Mosher describes Becca as being "born for cabaret... Becca Kidwell is a storyteller, in every way that a person can be a storyteller" which blends seamlessly with the aesthetic of Mary Chapin Carpenter's songs.

"My Maybe World, the music of Mary Chapin Carpenter, a cabaret tribute" runs at Don't Tell Mama (www.donttellmamanyc.com, 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788) on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3:30PM. There is a $20 cover charge and 2 drink minimum. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. For more information, visit www.beccackidwell.com