BWW Review: JELANI REMY: THIS IS MY MOMENT is a Joy at 54 Below

There are some people who just bring joy wherever they go. People who, just by the force of their personality, make things feel safe and kind and fun. Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe) is just that sort of person, as he proved tonight in his solo show THIS IS MY MOMENT at Feinstein's 54 Below. Although his show started as something rather autobiographical, about halfway through he discarded the device and just sang songs that were joyful and that showcased his marvelous, rangy voice.

He clearly knows his musical theatre backward and forward. He sang in many styles and nailed every one of them. He has exquisite comedic timing and was an expert at riffing off the audience response. It was as comfortable as watching someone perform in his own living room. In fact, a lot of the show was addressed to his mom, Jackie, who was in the audience. It was pretty charming.

He began the evening with "This is the Moment" with lyrics tailored to the occasion to welcome us to his show. He followed this up with "Not My Father's Son" from Kinky Boots. It was dedicated to all the sons whose fathers had a challenging time understanding their artistic sons. He talked about finding his tribe in the theatre with a parody of "Roxie" from Chicago, called, aptly enough, "Jelani." He demonstrated some perfect non-traditional casting by donning a blond wig and giving us a spot on "Somewhere That's Green." His impersonation of Audrey was so perfect he almost out Ellen Greene-ed Ellen Greene.

Like a lot of millennials, he was practically raised by Disney. He demonstrated his fidelity to the mouse with a Disney medley, starting with "Endless Night" the beautiful song he sang on Broadway as Simba in The Lion King. This was followed by nearly a dozen hysterical Disney songs from the Menken era.

He was helped out this evening by a very special guest star. Alex Newell (Once on This Island, Glee, Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist) joined Remy for a medley of "Dreamgirls/When I First Saw You," songs they recorded during the pandemic. It was very exciting to hear these two great talents harmonizing together.

Other highlights included a moving duet on "World's Apart" from Big River with his marvelous musical director, Matt Lowery. He paid tribute to girl groups with The Spice Girls "Say You'll Be There." He premiered an original song, "Forgotten Year" by his friends Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie, Peter Garrett, Martin Rotsey, and Bones Hillman. It was written about the pandemic and the time we all lost.

As a special finale, Remy mashed up "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz and " The Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie. He brought his impersonation skills to the fore again, performing "The Rainbow Connection" as a duet between Jelani and Kermit, the Frog. It was a funny, hopeful, uplifting end to a wonderful evening with a very talented and most unique performer.

Jelani Remy performs again at 54 Below on July 27. To get tickets, or to check out other great acts, go to 54below.com. To learn more about Jelani Remy, find him @itsjelaniremy on Instagram.