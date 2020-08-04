BWW Previews: UPRISING: A ROOFTOP CABARET CELEBRATION Promises A Night To Remember

A rooftop cabaret? You bet. Covid safe? Absolutely.

As the cabaret community goes back to work in socially distanced live concerts in the city, outside of the city, and anywhere that they can find to present their work, more and more artists are following the lead of their colleagues, convinced that they can, indeed, return to some semblance of the life they knew a few short months ago. A Facebook announcement on the page of artist Katie Dunne McGrath caught the attention of this writer, who reached out for intel, only to receive an extremely well put together (and eloquent) invitation to the show UPRISING: A ROOFTOP CABARET CELEBRATION, taking place in September on (where else) a Midtown Manhattan rooftop. Ms. Dunne McGrath a talent with some street creds and a creative team that includes director Lina Koutrakos and musical director Paul Greenwood, it seems only natural to let cabaret loving Manhattanites know about the event, so KDM's invitation can be seen below, in all its original glory, and the list of artists is so impressive Broadway World Cabaret can guarantee someone from our team will be on hand to cover the happy event.

"Uprising: a Rooftop Cabaret Celebration"

Thursday, September 17th at 7pm

On a Midtown Rooftop

What Is It? It's likely the first ever cabaret concert inspired by the U.S. Constitution, written by Alexander Hamilton and some of his friends and signed, after two months of grueling, grinding debate, on this very date, September 17th, 1787, in Philadelphia.

Why on earth would we do that? Because it's the perfect time to demand and celebrate our rights as citizens to be the people we choose to be, to pick the people we want to represent us, to raise a mighty voice in protest and to vote them out the door when appropriate.

But why would anyone want to go? Because we believe that music has the power to change people, one heart at a time, and these singers are ready for an Uprising. They will share a beautiful blend of Broadway, Blues, Jazz, Soul, Gospel, Folk, Reggae and Rock music in a show that is raucous, tender, outraged, sentimental and hopeful. These children of slaves, Native Americans and immigrants represent every part of the world:

Aaron Lee Battle

Diane D'Angelo

Mary Sue Daniels

Adrienne Danrich

Brian Fender

Joanne Halev

Ahmad Maksoud

Julie Reyburn

Chet Whye, Jr.

Jeffrey M. Wright

Where is it? It's on a big, airy terrace in a contemporary private office building (with elevators) on West 34th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. The address will be provided in the Eventbrite ticket confirmation. Uprising volunteers will welcome guests in the lobby and meet them at the elevator to show them to the terrace.

What about COVID? We will strictly follow the guidelines established by New York State. All our guests must be masked (unless they're sipping wine while seated) and will maintain safe social distancing. The capacity for the rooftop terrace is 200 people in non-pandemic times. We're limiting our capacity to 80, singers and band included, and we'll s-p-r-e-a-d o-u-t.

Tickets? Tickets are $30 for general admission, $50 for reserved seating with unlimited wine and bottled water.

Find tickets HERE

