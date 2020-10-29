BWW Previews: Skylight Run Presents Carter Calvert's Patsy Cline Tribute WALKIN' AFTER MIDNIGHT November 6th

The online concert series presents their second concert through Musae

LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN is a monthly concert series, bringing you Stars from Broadway and TV, performing in a delightful and intimate setting (Skylight Run) in Westchester, New York.

November 6th at 7:30 pm LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN will present a live stream performance of Walkin' After Midnight: A Patsy Cline Tribute starring Broadway's Carter Calvert and Hosted by Carole Demas, who debuted the LIVE FROM SKYLIGHY RUN concert series last month. Demas, a star of Broadway and screens both large and small, will return December 4th for her duo show with Sweeney Todd's orginal Joanna, Sarah Rice.

Through a colorful tapestry of iconic songs and witty personal storytelling, Carter Calvert uses her own award-winning vocal talents to create this captivating musical tribute. Miss Calvert, a Broadway star and title character in Always...Patsy Cline (opposite Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers), has gained rave reviews and triumphant accolades for her heartfelt portrayal of this legendary country recording artist. She vocally captures Patsy Cline's musical stylings pitch- perfectly in mega hits including "Crazy," "I Fall To Pieces," "She's Got You" and "Walkin' After Midnight." Both captivating and endearing, this fast-paced entertainment delights audiences of all ages!

Carter Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues alongside Grammy winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. She is featured on the cast recording and starred in the show's national tour. Other tours include the title role in "Always Patsy Cline" opposite Sally Struthers, the featured role of 'Grizabella' in the Broadway national touring company of Cats. the European tour of Smokey Joe's Cafe, and an international tour of Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway. She's received accolades for her off-Broadway work in Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging and The Thing About Men. She has originated World Premiere roles in the musicals Forbidden Vegas, Sparkley Clean Funeral Singers and the Great American Trailer Park Musical. Her regional credits include IANBTB at Denver Center Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Crossroads Theatre Company, New Victory Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theater; Annie Get Your Gun [Title Role], Evita [Title Role] at Algonquin Arts, Sunday in the Park with George at Arena Stage, Unsung Cole (And Classics Too) and A Grand Night for Singing at Cleveland Playhouse; Honky Tonk Angels at Cincinnati Playhouse at the Park; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at Theatre By The Sea; Kiss Me Kate at Theatre Under The Stars; and Pump Boys and Dinettes in Branson, Missouri. Carter has opened for iconic performers including Liza Minnelli, Marilyn McCoo, Chubby Checker and The Temptations. Her television credits include "The David Letterman Show," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and "The Today Show." She is an accomplished actress, as well as a popular voice-over artist. She's been featured in numerous national television and radio commercials. While still in high school, Downbeat Magazine named Carter "Best Female Jazz Vocalist" and Starsong Records has hailed her as "Best Female Vocalist of the Year." This past year Ms. Calvert has been touring the globe as a headliner on the prestigious 6 star Crystal Cruise line as well headlining in clubs and theaters across the country. As a recording artist, Carter Calvert and the Roger Cohen Trio debuted at number 13 on the CMJ jazz charts (beating out Paul McCartney!). Her latest CD It's A Man's World is climbing the charts, receiving rave reviews and extensive radio play. It is available for purchase on iTunes & Amazon. Carter is proud mother of her beautiful 14-year-old daughter, Ella, and proud wife to her handsomely talented drummer-husband, Roger Cohen.

For information and tickets to WALKIN' AFTER MIDNIGHT Visit the Musae/Skylight Run link HERE

