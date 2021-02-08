BWW Previews: PETE 'N' KEELY Reunites George Dvorsky & Sally Mayes in Live Stream from Paper Mill Playhouse

It's been twenty years since Pete 'N' Keely opened Off-Broadway at the John Houseman Theater. The cute and quirky musical about a Steve and Eydie-type couple reuniting years after splitting up the act featured a book by James Hindman, music by Patrick Brady, and original lyrics by Mark Waldrop, who also directed stars George Dvorsky and Sally Mayes. The play developed a cult-like following, one that grew over the years as people continued to discover the gem through a popular cast recording. In 2019 Ms. Mayes and Mr. Dvorsky teamed up to create a truncated version of the show, The Return of Pete 'N' Keely, for the Birdland Theater and the people came. Fans of the show, of the cast recording, and of the two stars filled the downstairs cabaret room at Birdland at each performance, thrilled by the chance to see Pete Bartel and Keely Stevens in action, once more.

This year the entire gang is reuniting to bring Pete 'N' Keely back to the stage... and to the airwaves for the first time.

The famed Paper Mill Playhouse of Millburn, New Jersey had planned for a new production of Pete 'N' Keely that would re-open the theater to live audiences at the end of the pandemic, which has lasted much longer than anyone anticipated and rendered live entertainment impossible much longer than anyone wanted. Rather than simply scrap the new production of the two-hander, Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director Michael Stotts decided to jump on the virtual entertainment bandwagon and bring Pete 'N' Keely to the masses by way of a film of the cult favorite with re-imagined staging. Not unlike the tried-and-true theatrical device of a play-within-a-play format, the film of Pete 'N' Keely will be a TV special inside of a TV special, which rather brings the kitschy Sixties-based story rightly into the era when all entertainment is Television entertainment. Pete 'N' Keely on the small screen seems like a perfect venture for 2021, especially since people in 2021 are looking for comedy, glitz, glamor, and good music to distract them from the less cheerful aspects of reality. So welcome back, Pete 'N' Keely!

Pete 'N' Keely is a musical comedy that spoofs the variety shows of days gone by, when stars like Sammy Davis Jr., Julie Andrews, and, yes, Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme filled television studios with a live audience for the filming of their Live TV Specials. Audiences who attended the original production off-Broadway were treated to technicolor sets, TV cameras, and sparkly Bob Mackie costumes as the bickering Bartels played nice when the director called "Rolling!" and went to their opposite corners when they broke for commercial. It was a play rich with laughs, spectacular music, and, eventually, some heartfelt emotional content, and while the play serves as a solid foundation for any two actors playing the divorced performance team, there is no denying that special spark that came from the original actors, George Dvorsky and Sally Mayes. Pete 'N' Keely director Mark Waldrop and Paper Mill producers could have hired any two Thespians to play these parts but inviting Ms. Mayes and Mr. Dvorsky to reprise the roles they created was a stroke of genius, as two decades worth of fans will be beyond excited to plunk down their cash and see George and Sally bring Pete 'N' Keely to life, once more. Indeed, some of those fans will be people living outside of New York City who never saw the original production - now they will see that which lives in their imagination come to life, as they tune in to see the TV movie about the filming of a TV special. It promises to be an incredible night of entertainment.

The Pete 'N' Keely team has been rehearsing in recent weeks, filming on the Paper Mill stage, complete with glamorous sets and sumptuous costumes, and the completed film will stream online April 17th through May 1st as part of Paper Mill Playhouse's current subscription package of four shows that includes Some Enchanted Evening, Beehive, and a special star-studded concert filmed to celebrate the new year. Information and tickets can be obtained by visiting the Paper Mill Playhouse website HERE.

PETE 'N' KEELY

Starring

George Dvorsky and Sally Mayes

By James Hindman

Original Lyrics by Mark Waldrop

Original Music & Arrangements by Patrick Brady

Music Direction by Jeffrey Lodin

Scenic Design by Kelly James Tighe

Lighting Design by Charlie Morrison

Original Production Costume Design by Bob Mackie

Costume Design by Leon Dobkowski

Sound Design by Matt Kraus

Hair and Wig Design by Kaitlyn Adams

Production Stage Management by Andrea Cibelli

Video Production by Milliron Studios

Direction and Musical Staging by Mark Waldrop

Streaming April 17-May 1, 2021