BWW Previews: Music Artists Fill PAJAMA CAST PARTY Lineup For January 4
From Broadway to Nashville, there will be music aplenty at Jim Caruso's
The next episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, January 4 at 8pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by Broadway & Television star Ilene Graff ("Mr. Belvedere," Grease, I Love My Wife), Broadway's Zach Pizer (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Sweeney Todd), Nashville guitarist/singer Ben Hale, and Postmodern Jukebox singer Therese Curatolo.
After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, January 4 at 8pm ET
View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kp3htFCMR3k
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook
