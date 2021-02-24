BWW Previews: Live From Skylight Run Reunites Broadway's Carole Demas and Sarah Rice in March 5th Online Concert

Legendary Broadway Stars Carole Demas and Sarah Rice - Together Again, featuring Award Winning music director Ian Herman

March Aires

A Live Streamed and On Demand Event

FRIDAY MARCH 5TH - 7:30pm (live)

The upcoming concert from LIVE AT SKYLIGHT RUN welcomes the spring and brings a salute to St. Patrick's Day, with wonderful music and memories for everyone.

This show will feature a wide range of songs, both in duets and solo turns throughout the evening, from Broadway, Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc., accompanied by an award winning musician at the grand piano. Carole Demas and Sarah Rice have appeared together in many New York City Concerts and clubs. Their tribute to the music of Jones and Schmidt "Thank You For Your Love" won them a prestigious Bistro Award in 2018. Their reviews both singularly and collectively have been raves.

Carole Demas created the role of Sandy in the original Broadway Production of GREASE, as well as the Title Role in THE BAKER'S WIFE, and created leading roles in numerous other shows, various Soap Operas and primetime TV dramas. She starred for twelve years in the beloved THE MAGIC GARDEN. She continues her work in NYC as a renowned singer and an engaging speaker with over 60 years in professional theatre, as well as over 200 commercials for which she has done both Voice On Camera appearances and jingle singing.

Some of Carole's television appearances include KOJAK, MANNIX, ROUTE 66, BARNABY JONES, MAN FROM ATLANTIS, FANTASTIC JOURNEY, BLUE BLOODS/CBS and ALLEGIANCE/NBC, and recurring roles on daytime dramas EDGE OF NIGHT, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, AS THE WORLD TURNS. For the popular PBS Series GREAT PERFORMANCES, Carole joined other stars of the Great White Way for Lorimar's SHOWSTOPPERS - THE BEST OF BROADWAY. On film, Carole starred in the 300 YEAR WEEKEND, with William Devane and THE SPACE WORKS for Trans-Lux Corp. Other films include appearances in: A LOVELY WAY TO DIE for Universal Films and the recently released THE DISAPPOINTMENTS ROOM.

Sarah Rice originated the role of Marianne in a musical adaptation of THE MISER called HANG ON TO YOUR RIBBONS, Off-Off Broadway. This led to being cast as Luisa in the long-running original Off-Broadway production of THE FANTASTICKS. She continued in the role for over two years. She also played Anne in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Cunegonde in CANDIDE, at the Guthrie, Miranda in THE TEMPEST, Zan in REGINA, Gretel in HANSEL AND GRETEL and Liesl in THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Stephen Sondheim and Harold Prince chose her to become part of musical theatre history when she was cast as the original Johanna in SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET on Broadway for which she won a Theatre World Award and recorded on RCA. She is a 2010 Bistro Award and 2011 MAC AWARD winner, Female Vocalist, for her critically acclaimed solo cabaret debut, Sarah Rice sings SCREEN GEMS, Songs of Old Hollywood.

Ian Herman: Music director, began his musical career studying classical piano. At the age of thirteen he was a guest soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. After attending Manhattan School of Music, Ian worked with singers including Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. In 1999, he received the Backstage Bistro Award for Best Musical Director. Ian's Broadway credits include: JELLY'S LAST JAM, THE WHO'S TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, GREASE, LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason and SWING for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements. With guitarist Sean Harkness, he celebrated their new CD DUET, consisting of all original music.