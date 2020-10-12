BWW Previews: Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and Lolly Lardpop Announce Streaming Shows Starting October 24th

Leslie And Lolly make everything better.

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph of Sesame Street is a five-time Daytime Emmy nominee, and 2019 MAC nominee for Musical Comedy Performer. The popular nightclub performer has announced two online events for the month of October.

The first of these events will be the steaming debut of Leslie's annual Halloween show: Moonlight Madness! The program to be streamed is one of Leslie's performances at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2018, filmed by Alex Pearlman, and will be available for streaming rental from October 24th to November 7th HERE

Moonlight Madness begins with the fortune teller Madame Velveeta predicting madness and transformation with lots of tricks and treats for all. The show (designed for a family audience and recommended for ages 8 and up) features appearances by Jessy Tomsko, Jenna Tomsko, Judy Glad, Paul Rudolph, Chris Sassano, Michael Kirk Lane, Steven Jamail, Michael Hicks, Lolly Lardpop, and Granny Dot. The streaming rental is $15 and includes a Zoom talkback on November 7th.

Carrara-Rudoph's next October outing is Lolly Lardpop's Zoom Halloween Party on October 31st at 1pm eastern. Leslie's signature character, candy-loving 5-year old Lolly Lardpop, had so much fun this summer with her Weird Wednesday shows that she wants to have another Zoom playdate! Join them on Halloween for an afternoon of Weird, Whimsy, and of course CANDY! Leslie, Lolly, Granny Dot, Gordon and some more exciting friends will be on hand to spread some joy on Lolly's favorite day of the year. Viewers are invited to wear a costume and get ready to do the Candy Dance with Lolly, who wants to stress that this is a FREE event -- and it is BYOC (bring your own candy). Register for this event HERE

Some background on Leslie:

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, is a 5 time Daytime Emmy nominated performer of Abby Cadabby on Sesame Street. She is a multifaceted entertainer and artist who has dedicated her life to championing the arts through community outreach, workshops, and live shows. She has enjoyed a residency at New York's Laurie Beechman Theatre since 2017. Her work there garnered her a Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award nomination for Musical Comedy Performer in 2019. Her shows at The Beechman have included What Just Happened, Moonlight Madness, and Bizarre Brunch. Other TV and film credits include: Splash and Bubbles (2017 Annie Award Nominee), Nature Cat, Johnny and The Sprites, Animal Jam, ABC's Muppets Tonight, A Muppet Christmas, The Simpsons, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Her work as the purple fairy has allowed her to perform at The White House, and with both The Jazz and Lincoln Center Orchestra and The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Leslie's original musical Wake Up Your Weird enjoyed runs at The O'Neill Puppetry Conference and off-Broadway. Her radio-show-style podcast series, Lolly's Radio Playdate received accolades from NPR. Leslie and her signature character, candy-loving 5-year old Lolly Lardpop, spend their days helping families and communities navigate life creatively by providing joy through the arts to help them make a difference with their own unique voices.

Visit the Leslie Carrara-Rudolph website HERE

Photos by Richard Termine.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles