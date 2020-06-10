BWW Previews: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Continues Starry Lineup On June 15th At 8 PM

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

This coming Monday, June 15 at 8 pm EDT, "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" will feature singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway, folk singer Christine Lavin, the dazzling Miss Coco Peru, Las Vegas piano man Jamie Hosmer, blues singer Burgandy Williams and NYC jazz singer Alexis Cole.

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Mary Wilson, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Travis Cloer, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and The Moipei Triplets have served up musical performances via Livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

The upcoming Monday night 8 pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPeHiFb6mPQ

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8 pm EDT

YouTube (Jim Caruso) & Facebook (Birdland Jazz Club)

www.PajamaCastParty.com





