BWW Previews: Jane Monheit Joins Talented Gents on March 15 PAJAMA CAST PARTY

The 49th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, March 15 at 8pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by jazz vocalist Jane Monheit (celebrating the release of her new cd), Broadway's Michael Winther, magician Dana Daniels and actor/singer Shu Q.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.

Jim Caruso, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday, March 15 at 8pm ET

View the show HERE

Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook