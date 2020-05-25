BWW Previews: Betty Buckley Joins Memorial Day Episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

Betty Buckley, jazz pianist Rocco Fiorentino, singer/actress/impressionist Christina Bianco, from "CBS Sunday Morning" Mo Rocca, the Moipei Triplets, Broadway actor/singer Bonale Fambrini and song and dance team Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar. Jim Caruso 's Pajama Cast Party takes place every Monday night at 8 pm EDT, and can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and BroadwayWorld.com. The upcoming May 25 Party will include musical appearances by Broadway icon, jazz pianist, singer/actress/impressionist, from "CBS Sunday Morning", the, Broadway actor/singerand song and dance team

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar

The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Facebook page.

The upcoming Monday night 8 pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1NFhe7_Tsc

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8 pm EDT

YouTube (Jim Caruso), Facebook (Birdland Jazz Club) & BroadwayWorld.com

Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories