BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST MUSICAL COMEDY CABARET

Some of the artists who perform in the cabaret rooms of the world have a particular knack for a certain type of performance, and they play to those strengths by using all the parts of themselves to entertain. These aren't shows where the singers stand at the microphone, doing their thing - oh, no: these are the musical comedy performers who may not have a play on Broadway, but they have an hour or so to make their audiences feel like that is exactly where they are. Through their jokes and musical gifts, they keep the crowd in stitches and swaying in their seats.

The Category Is BEST MUSICAL COMEDY CABARET

Lynda Rodolitz - Animal Magnetism - Don't Tell Mama: Like a Borscht Belt comic, Lynda Rodolitz takes the stage each show and brings the comedy and the music as she looks at the world through Rodolitz-colored glasses. Immensely popular with audiences and deeply loved by colleagues, Rodolitz scored big with Animal Magnetism, taking home a MAC Award in March of 2020.

Adam B. Shapiro - Guide to the Perfect Breakup - The Duplex: One of the industry's funny fellows, Shapiro is constantly making people laugh, whether with his solo shows or at open mics like SALON, and now he does it online with his self-produced internet shows FROM SHAPIRO HALL. Here is Adam in action in one of the shows that got him the notoriety he has today.

Michael Kirk Lane - Just Because - Don't Tell Mama: Cabaret community staple Michael Kirk Lane has done it all in the industry, from piano bars, to house managing, to performing in that specific type of show that is the MKL brand. The only thing the musical comedy actor hadn't done is win a MAC Award. Oh, wait. He got one for this show. Done and done.

Doris Dear & Ray DeForest - The Doris Dear Christmas Special - Triad Theater: A fast growing holiday tradition, the Doris Dear Christmas Special is an SRO event every holiday season, with that inimitable Doris Dear brand, some pretty impressive guest artists, and lots of holiday spirit. Harkening back to Ye Old Christmas Specials of the past, these nights are one of the reasons the Doris Dear legend grew so big, so fast.

Amy Jo Jackson - The Brass Menagerie - The Duplex: A brilliant musical theater actor and cutting edge creator of cabaret, Amy Jo Jackson hit one out of the park with her Tennesse Williams themed evening of musical comedy. Using new lyrics to famed show tunes, Jackson presents Willaims' greatest characters in a new light. Not to be missed.

Jinkx Monsoon - The Vaudevillians - Laurie Beechman: The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race quickly left behind her work in the drag clubs and went right into musical theater. With her self-penned shows, Jinkx Monsoon played club rooms, in full drag, doing musical plays for audiences wanting more than to see her lipsync for her life. It went over so well, she's still doing it today. Though not footage from her show at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, here is footage from The Vaudevillians:

Kenn Boisinger - The New Voice of Jazz - Birdland: A New York stage actor with a propensity for broad comedy, Michael West created the character of Kenn Boisinger, a lounge lizard if ever you saw one. Since debuting this pitchy prodigy, West can't seem to escape the bookings, and Kenn Boisinger has been working the circuit ever since. Here is West, as Boisinger, at a performance of Jim Caruso's Cast Party.

Lena Moy-Borgen - Glam Girl in a Grunge World - Don't Tell Mama: Though no video footage could be found online for Moy-Borgen's show, you can read the Broadway World review for the show HERE. Spoiler alert: I reviewed it and I called it perfect. Please note: we are still trying to get online footage of the show to share with readers: if we do, we will update this story with links.

Which Musical Comedy act captured your heart the most? Vote for them HERE.

