BWW Previews: Actors Fund Benefit Of THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING Starring Linda Purl Available Online Through August 2nd Only

Broadway World Cabaret has learned that cabaret/concert star and enduring American actress Linda Purl has joined forces with North Coast Rep in a fundraising effort directed toward The Actors Fund.

In 2018 Ms. Purl appeared at North Coast Rep in the one-woman play THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING. Based on Joan Didion's National Book Award winning memoir of the same title, a play that debuted on Broadway in 2007 with Vanessa Redgrave in the lead. For the purpose of this benefit, Ms. Purl filmed her acclaimed tour-de-force performance in her home, and this week it has been streaming with all monies raised being donated to The Actors Fund, an organization that is helping many industry professionals to survive during the work lockdown caused by the current global health crisis. The streaming event began on Wednesday night and will continue through Sunday August 2nd - it is available 24 hours a day and, once purchased, can be watched at any time, even after August 2nd, when the show will no longer be available for purchase. Interested audiences have the rest of the weekend to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity to see one of the industry's most beloved actress in an important and impressive performance, while also raising funds for an organization that has meant so much to so many.

Information and tickets are HERE

From The Actors Fund website:

Mission: The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Vision: The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure.

Values: We recognize the contributions of each individual, and promote trust and mutual respect.

We collaborate and share information, skills and knowledge with each other and our community.

We encourage and celebrate curiosity, creativity and innovation.

We embrace diversity and seek equity, inclusion and dignity for all.

We hold ourselves and each other accountable for the integrity of our services to being good stewards and maintaining the trust of our clients and supporters.

Visit The Actors Fund website HERE



From North Coast Repertory's Website:

Our Mission

North Coast Rep's mission is to create a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.

Visit the North Coast Rep website HERE



Visit the Linda Purl website HERE

