BWW Photo Coverage: THE LINEUP WITH JIM CARUSO Is a Blast at The Birdland Theater

When word got out that Susie Mosher was taking the night off of The Lineup with Susie Mosher and that Jim Caruso was doing the hosting duties, this writer canceled all previous plans to, instead, see how the senior member of Birdland's hosting team would do at her weekly variety show, and what a great decision that was! There was no question that Ms. Mosher would line up exemplary talent for the night, but any chance to see Mr. Caruso in action is one not to be missed, and he certainly didn't disappoint last night. One of the naturally funniest people one is ever likely to meet, Caruso could easily do a stand-up comedy set in any nightclub, and last night his hosting duties gave rise to the question of whether or not Mosher could ever entice him to appear as a guest at The Lineup, doing ten minutes of comedy. It's something to consider, and maybe Mosher is just the person to sweet-talk him into it.

Having just visited The Lineup last week, I determined that my visit to the show would be a strictly photographic one, rather than a review. It should be said that all of the guests were so talented and so good at their craft, readers should know where these marvelous performers can, next, be caught in action, and, readers, trust me when I say tell you that they are all wonderful performers worth seeing live.

The spectacular voiced Molly Pope can be seen at Joe's Pub in POLLY MOPE on March 16th at 7 pm and The Duplex in Molly Pope, A GAY MAN, AND A PIANO on March 26th at 9:30 pm. For tickets click on the show titles. Find Molly Pope online at her website

Rocker at the piano Erich Bergen is not currently performing live in New York City. Follow Erich Bergen on Twitter @erichbergen

Virtuoso violinist Marissa Licata will be appearing at The Birdland Theater on March 16th at 8:30 pm. Get information and tickets here Find Marissa Licata online at her website

Bold Jean Brassard's Aznavour tribute show plays The Birdland Theater on March 15th at 7 pm. For information and tickets click here Find Jean Brassard online at his website

Expressive opera singer Todd Wilander can be found online at his website

Fierce musical theater songstress Anna Heffington is not currently performing live in New York City. Follow Anna Heffington on Twitter @Anna_Heffington

David Sabella is releasing his book (with co-author Sue Matsuki) "So You Want to Sing Cabaret" and it will be available on Amazon. Follow David Sabella on Twitter @sabellavoice

Hilariously original comic Gianmarco Saresi is not currently performing live in New York City. Find Gianmarco online at his website

Thunderous-voiced Joseph C. Townsend plays in An Evening With Frank Sinatra at The Green Room 42 on March 28th at 7 pm - Tickets. Joseph can be found online at his website

The Lineup band is Brad Simmons on MD/piano, John Miller on guitar/bass, and Shannon Ford on drums. Brad Simmons website John Miller website Shannon Ford website

Jim Caruso website

Susie Mosher website (congrats on the new baby Susie, baby present headed your way.)

The Lineup With Susie Mosher continues to be one of the most entertaining nights of cabaret in the city, and even if Ms. Mosher needs a night off now and then, with her booking talents and Jim Caruso's emcee talents, the quality of the show doesn't wane, ever, as evidenced by the continual full houses the show garners. Catch The Lineup with Susie Mosher every Tuesday at 9:30 at The Birdland Theater. For information and tickets visit the Birdland website

Jim Caruso singing "This is my opening number."

Jim Caruso sings "Grandma's having a baby."

Jim Caruso protects Birdland from germs.

Jim and Molly Pope



Jim Caruso and Erich Bergen

Jim Caruso on the phone with Susie Mosher -- Jim "Talk louder!" Susie "I can't, I'm in a maternity ward."

Marissa Licata and the men of the band

Jim Caruso and Jean Brassard

Jean Brassard and Kathleen Landis

Todd Wilander

Jim Caruso and Anna Heffington

David Sabella

Behind David Sabella are John Mills and Shannon Ford

Brad Simmons

Jim Caruso and Gianmarco Saresi

Jim Caruso with Joseph C. Townsend

Photos by Stephen Mosher





