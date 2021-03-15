BWW NEWS: Mabel Mercer Foundation Presents St. Patrick's Themed Concert LOOK TO THE RAINBOW, March 17

After successful in-house films of specially created shows for the Cabaret Convention, New Year's Eve, and Valentine's Day, The Mabel Mercer Foundation returns this week with a St. Patrick's Day concert titled "Look To The Rainbow" - St. Patrick's Day Celebration In Song. Hosted by MMF artistic director KT Sullivan and her longtime esteemed colleague Russ Woolley, the concert will feature traditional Irish songs and musical theater compositions with an Irish Theme. Among the Broadway music to be represented during the evening are compositions by George M. and Mary Cohan, Ahrens and Flaherty, and E.Y. Harburg/Burton Lane. Joining Ms. Sullivan in the performances will be Tim Connell, Eric Yves Garcia, and Sean Patrick Murtagh. Musical accompaniment will be provided by James Followell and Bill Zeffiro taking turns at the piano, and guest artist violinist Julie Kurtzman.

With the creation of a studio set up inside of The Mabel Mercer Foundation offices in Midtown Manhattan, Ms. Sullivan continues to lead the way in new opportunities to provide cabaret for audiences and a showcase for the artists that she considers to be the best in the art form. Using their DIY office studios and a white grand piano, Sullivan's filmmaking team has created splendid filmed performances of singers that are then shared on the Mabel Mercer Foundation website for two weeks. With easy-going cozy ambiance and high-quality musical entertainment, these online concerts have been a convenient way for audiences in quarantine to stay in touch with their favorite performers; moving forward these shows can share those performers with audiences around the world. The Mabel Mercer Foundation presents the concerts free of charge but, like everyone working in the arts these days, never turns away contributions, a practice that has kept the organization and others like it going, these last twelve months.

Created in 1985 to preserve and continue the art form of cabaret, The Mabel Mercer Foundation spent over three decades focused on presenting the Great American Songbook through live performances and broadcasts, as well as educational programs that illuminate the history of the art form while actively seeking to broaden the future of possibilities in the industry. With obvious needs to remain active during the pandemic, Sullivan, foundation artistic director since 2012, made it her mission to evolve the foundation and cabaret with the changing times, embracing online performances and learning opportunities, leading to quality online programming. Eric Yves Garcia participated in the Cabaret Convention and New Year's Eve programming but the St. Patrick's Day special will be debuts in the foundation's New Medium for Misters Connell and Murtagh, the former taking the lead on the Cohan medley and the latter stepping in with the classic "Oh Danny Boy."

"Look To The Rainbow" St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Song with premier March 17th at 7 pm ET on the Mabel Mercer Foundation website HERE and will be available for screenings for two weeks. The filmed concert was underwritten by cabaret arts supporter Russ Woolley.