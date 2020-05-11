BWW Feature: Scott Coulter Launches Spot-On Arts Academy

Scott Coulter has been an invaluable part of the cabaret industry for many years, starting out as a singer and ending up a producer, creating work for other artists. Coulter has toured the world performing with some of the biggest names in the business: Grammy Award honoree Sheena Easton, Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, and multiple Academy Award recipient Stephen Schwartz, to name a few. With Spot-On Entertainment, Scott has been producing theme concerts for venues large and small and ow Mr. Coulter and his company are branching out and reaching into the lives and homes of people wishing to learn, and from the best. With the introduction of Spot-On Arts Academy, Coulter goes a step farther to become a global educator.

Teaching has always been a part of Mr. Coulter's life, as well as Spot-On Entertainment's mission statement. For years, the production company has been combining its public concerts with master classes around the country. Says Coulter, "I have a great love of teaching and it's important to me to not only giving back to the community but to give help to those who may not know how to make their dreams come true. There were many people who did that for me through the years and I strive to pay it forward." With his passion for teaching, Coulter developed Spot-On Arts Academy, which will feature teaching online, as well as their popular country-wide master classes, which may or may not be in conjunction with one of their classes. The main focus of Spot-On Arts Academy will be private online lessons - particularly during the current health crisis. The learning curriculum will feature many Broadway performers instructing in the art of voice, acting and on-camera acting, dance, audition prep and audition technique, musical instruments, songwriting, photography, screenwriting, and cabaret creation, to name just a few classes. These professionals who make up the Spot-On Arts Academy faculty are the very same Broadway performers who perform in their productions, production this writer has always estimated as among the best in cabaret and concert production. Klea Blackhurst, Blaine Krauss, Lisa Howard, Jessica Hendy, John Fischer, Kelli Rabke, Justin Talkington, and Natalie Douglas are among the names on the roster, with dancer Josh Israel teaching tap, and television actor Kerry O'Malley helming the on-camera acting class. These are only a few of the people who will be assisting Mr. Coulter in his quest to bring the dream of a life in show business to the students of all ages who will utilize Spot-On Arts Academy to move forward in life, with the assistance of many people who have worked on the website, the graphics, and many more aspects in the creation of the academy: The Network's Chris Blem and Victoria Cook, Joe Chisholm of Chisholm Design, and Dan Gettler.

Regarding his decision to create Spot-On Arts Academy, Mr. Coulter offers: "I feel so incredibly fortunate to live a musical life and everyone I choose to work with feels the same way. It's important to me that we not only foster a sense of joy in what we do but that we practice gratitude as well. The school is a way for us to give back AND to encourage those whose dreams have yet to be realized. Our goal is to be able to give opportunities to folks who may not otherwise have had them and to become mentors to the performers of tomorrow -- or to people out there who just want quality guidance and skills. From the countless masterclasses I've done across the country over the last two decades, I know the profound impact the correct word or suggestion can have on a performer's whole being. We aim to match each student with the perfect mentor/teacher for them so that their unique gifts can grow in their own individual way."

In the upcoming weeks, Mr. Coulter and Spot-On Arts Academy will be making a formal announcement about the creation of the institution and the exciting way they are kicking things off. For now, Scott has been gracious enough to provide Broadway World with this exclusive preview into their plans. With the stellar quality of all of their past productions and the pedigree of the performers who grace those shows, Spot-On Arts Academy will certainly be a noteworthy place for show business craftspeople to better their skills and shape their destinies.

"All arts is about the relationship between people. It finds its fullest expression between performer and audience but it STARTS with the relationship between artist and teacher." -- Scott Coulter

Visit the Spot-On Arts Academy WEBSITE

To learn more about Spot-On Entertainment visit their WEBSITE





