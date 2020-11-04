BWW Feature: STEPHEN MOSHER'S PANDEMIC PLAYLIST: THE ELECTION EDITION

#counteveryvote

Hi everybody. A lot of people are really down today. It's not like it was in 2016 when people were devastated... but in a way, I think people are more down right now because we've had four years of this and there is so much wrong in our country and in the world, and STILL there wasn't a blue landslide. My friends who work in the political field have urged me for a week, and they've urged me on this day, not to go to the dark place. They tell me it's not over yet, there are a lot of votes left to count. So I'm staying optimistic... I'm staying hopeful.

But I didn't have a story for today. There's nothing in my folder and nothing in the mental crockpot. So, on the spot, I decided to revisit the Pandemic Playlists I started doing when the virus hit New York in March and we all went into lockdown. I thought maybe I could find some things on Youtube to make ya'all day better.

I hope so.

These are some of the songs from Broadway and the club scene that have made days better for me over the years - some are videos from the clubs, others are not, but all these artists have sung on the club and concert stages over the years, so let's blur those lines today, shall we?

Don't give up, kids. Keep hope high.

NamaSTE

Make Our Garden Grow

Make Them Hear You

Seize The Day

Hold On

Somewhere

The Impossible Dream

Breathe

You'll Never Walk Alone

Seasons Of Love

No One Is Alone

We Can Be Kind

Raise You Up

Released just yesterday, to remind us all to wait until ALL the votes are counted.

Hang in there, kids. We are all together.

