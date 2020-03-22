BWW Feature: ONE DAY MORE - A QUARANTINED LIP-SYNC Drops Online

BWW Feature: ONE DAY MORE - A QUARANTINED LIP-SYNC Drops OnlineAlexa Green sent me a message that her student (Alexa is a voice teacher, as well as stellar performer) Jordan Grubb BWW Feature: ONE DAY MORE - A QUARANTINED LIP-SYNC Drops Online(Groundhog Day, Spongebob The Musical) had created a Quarantined Lip Sync video to brighten peoples' spirits. Indeed, the creation of such a video doesn't just brighten the days of the people who will smile and laugh and feel connected when they watch it - it has already brightened the days of the creative artists who rely on their work to make their lives and that of their colleagues and families happy. BWW Feature: ONE DAY MORE - A QUARANTINED LIP-SYNC Drops OnlineArtists work for the work, it is true, but performing artists work for the sake of their audiences. After all, if an actor sings a song in the woods and there is no audience there to observe their performance... right? This group of artists did what artists do: they all filmed themselves doing their lip-sync and forwarded the footage to Jordan and he made the video.

BWW Feature: ONE DAY MORE - A QUARANTINED LIP-SYNC Drops OnlineWell, Alexa had me at "Jordan Grub filmed..." so I clicked on the Youtube link and found something wonderful worth looking at. So, dear Broadway World readers, I give you:

ONE DAY MORE A QUARANTINED LIP-SYNC

