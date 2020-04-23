BWW Feature: Crowdfunding Efforts Within The Arts Community Grow And Give Hope

Crowdfunding efforts have been started to help some of the most beloved artists in the New York City community of performers, many of whom have been hit very badly during the COVID-19 health crisis. From the nationwide outpouring of support for Broadway actor Nick Cordero to a brand new crowdfunding campaign for Wingspan Arts Summer Theatre Conservatory, the artistic organizations of New York City are reaching out for help in a time of need. It's an effective way to stay hopeful and to stay alive when the chips are down, and we've all seen it work for many others in the past. Here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns currently helping those Manhattanites currently in crisis.



Nick Cordero -- The Broadway actor has been fighting COVID-19 and comatose for three weeks. Recently, surgeons made the difficult choice to remove one of his legs to assist in his condition, and, as of a few hours ago, there are reports of a positive reaction to current treatments. Click HERE to see the Nick Cordero crowdfunding page.

Annie Ross -- The legendary jazz singer is now 89 and in need of permanent home care. The music community is rallying around the beloved artist to keep her in the safety of her own home and as comfortable as possible. THIS is the crowdfunding page for Annie Ross.

Wingspan Arts -- The teaching institution has been in operation for years, helping the youth of Manhattan to learn to express themselves through the arts. Part of their program is a tuition-free Summer Theatre Conservatory that helps create the artists of tomorrow. That program is now threatened and one of their teachers created THIS crowdfunding page to help raise money to make sure the children won't suffer this year.

54 Below -- The Midtown Manhattan nightclub in the basement of the legendary Studio 54 has been home to some of the biggest names in the business. It has also been the home to a team of actors, just making a living serving food and drink to grateful patrons. That team of artists now stands on shaky legs after a month and a half of unemployment. HERE is the 54 Below crowdfunding page where you can lend a hand.

Brandy's -- The piano bar of the Upper East Side is one of the many establishments trying to keep their staff safe during the lockdown. Like all the gig workers of the world, these musicians, bartenders, and servers are left with no income during the quarantine, and any assistance to be given is help that is needed. HERE is the Brandy's crowdfunding page.

Don't Tell Mama -- The famed midtown Manhattan cabaret nightclub has been closed for over a month and their staff of paycheck to paycheck employees in need of financial assistance to pay their bills, buy food, keep their homes so that, when the time comes to return to the home-away-from-home that their clientele relies on, they will be able to. Click HERE to help Don't Tell Mama's through crowdfunding.

The Duplex -- The West Village piano bar and cabaret was once home to Joan Rivers, Hal Holbrook, and Barbra Streisand. The quest to keep their family of workers safe from eviction and starvation during the last six weeks of unemployment is an ongoing one, built on the dedication of the club's management and patrons. THIS is the crowdfunding page where The Duplex can be helped.

Pangea -- The Lower East Side eatery has been at the center of the arts movement of downtown Manhattan for years. Now they are threatened with great loss as the beloved Pop and Pop shop keeps their doors closed to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. The familial ambiance of Pangea is a neighborhood treasure that people are thriving to keep alive. Click HERE to help Pangea through Crowdfunding.





