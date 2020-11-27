BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST REGULARLY SCHEDULED VIRTUAL LOUNGE/PIANO BAR PROGRAM

The piano bar is a tired and true part of the nightlife scene of New York City - a place where people can go, where they can sit with friends, drink, talk, laugh, and enjoy musical or comedic entertainment without having to worry about being quiet or paying attention the entire time. It is a perfect way to socialize while being entertained. The artists of the piano bar scene are the unsung heroes of the industry, and when the show business shutdown happened in March, it didn't take them long to figure out a way to create a virtual version of what they do in real life.

The Category Is BEST REGULARLY SCHEDULED VIRTUAL LOUNGE/PIANO BAR PROGRAM

Michael McAssey - Open Mac: Musical director and entertainer in his own right, McAssey has a had a long relationship with the audiences of New York, audiences that were thrilled to see him begin his own weekly show on Facebook live. To further sweeten the deal, this singing actor and maestro archives the shows on his YouTube channel for future viewing.

Brandy's - Brandy's Live Streams: One of Manhattan's most popular piano bars, this neighborhood haunt plays home to many regulars who were worried that the decades-strong joint might now survive the lockdown. After a little crowdfunding and a lot of virtual tips, the Brandy's team is still going strong with their virtual shows getting the audiences and the attention.

Marie's Crisis - Marie's Group: Marie's Crisis is a downtown legend that still packs 'em in after all these years. And though the ambiance is a bit different online, the beloved performers that the audiences come back to see time and time again are a welcome respite from the outside world. The Marie's Group shows every week are some of the best attended and most cherished.

Mark Weiser - Dueling Pianos on Facebook: This long-running show in the heart of Times Square has legions of fans, and every week they gain new fans when people who have heard of Shake Rattle And Roll Dueling Pianos turn up at Patrick's for a live show. Live shows being off the table, Mark Weiser took to Facebook and an internet star was born.

Nicole Zuraitis - Virtual Piano Lounge Plus One: Birdland regular, Grammy Award nominee Nicole Zuraits offered the Virtual Lounge for months, playing alongside her husband, Dan Pugach, and entertaining the airwaves and the neighbors. Now, thanks to technology, Nicole has been welcoming some of her jazz colleagues to join in the fun on one of the best-produced web entertainments around.

