BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST PIANO BAR ENTERTAINER, MUSICIAN

A famous pop music classic urges the piano man to sing us a song: as the tune is a classic, so is the man. The guy who sits behind the piano in a bar, playing, singing, talking, making the patrons happy - it's an image that goes back years in the show business legend, back even further than the day that Rick Blaine simply said, "Play it, Sam." These days there aren't just piano men, though: the people sitting behind the keys are men, women, and fluid artists who are happy to just show up every night and play the music for the crowd. This year all of the nominees are presenting as male (to the best knowledge of this writer), but there are hopes that in 2021 some of the women and non-binary artists of the industry will get some recognition. In the meantime, here are the talented musicians who have caught the fans' attention.

Editor's note: some of these videos are not from piano bar performances: unfortunately we were working from a limited selection of online representative videos. However, you will be able to see all of the artists in action, in some form.

The Category Is BEST PIANO BAR ENTERTAINER, MUSICIAN

Drew Wutke - Marie's Crisis:

Elliot Roth - Brandy's:

Joe Regan - Don't Tell Mama:

John Bronston - Brandy's:

Michael Isaacs - Don't Tell Mama:

Nate Buccieri - Brandy's, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex:

William TN Hall - Brandy's, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex:

