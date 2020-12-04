BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST LIVE STREAMED REGULARLY SCHEDULED MUSIC SHOW

It didn't take a lot for these artists to make the jump from live performing to virtual shows ... just a little testing of the tech waters. Once they had found their footing and found an audience, these members of the cabaret community had a regular thing going on their social media, and week after week the fans came to see them, and fans could even catch their shows, archived on Facebook or YouTube! With growing audiences that reach around the world, the singers of the scene found an audience they had not, previously, considered. Who knows? When the theaters reopen, they might just stay in business online, maintaining their global reach.

It never hurts to cast a wider net, and internet television has helped them do just that.

The Category Is BEST LIVE STREAMED REGULARLY SCHEDULED MUSIC SHOW

Mardie Millit and Michael Garin - Live From Lockdown - Facebook:

Fleur Seule - Jazz Relaxation Hour - Facebook:

Billy Stritch - Billy's Place - Facebook:

Mike Renzi and Nicolas King - Live From Sardella's - Facebook:

Marie's Crisis - Marie's Place - Facebook:

Arielle Jacobs - Fan Friday - Facebook:

Micah Young & Amanda Hosking - Sunday Night Sing A Long - Facebook:

Sean Patrick Murtagh - The Pantsless Living Room Concert Series - Facebook:

