BOY MEETS GIRL to Play One Night Only at The Green Room 42 This October

The Green Room 42 will present BOY MEETS GIRL: The Trials & Tribulations of a Queer Man Living Under a Curse, the Bollywood-drag one-man show created by Chetan Rao and Nalini Sharma, directed by David James Parr, and produced by Boundless Theater’s Tommaso Cartia. The performance will take place Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. for one night only.

Following its sold-out debut at the Queerly Festival 2025 by Frigid NYC, BOY MEETS GIRL arrives at The Green Room 42 with an expanded storyline and additional drag numbers by actor, singer, and drag artist Chetan Rao.

Autobiographical in nature, the show chronicles Rao’s journey of self-discovery as an Indian American queer drag performer in New York City. Through bold storytelling and transformative drag acts inspired by Bollywood’s boy-meets-girl tradition, Rao confronts cultural roots, identity, and the pursuit of love and success—culminating in a figurative and literal transformation to meet his truest self.

Creative Team

Chetan Rao (Performer/Writer/Drag Artist), Nalini Sharma (Playwright), David James Parr (Director), Tommaso Cartia (Producer, Boundless Theater), Maria Weyer (Production Assistant/Stage Manager), Bandera Jones (Costume Designer). The theme song “Shadows” is written by Chetan Rao and produced by Chris Chianesi. Transformation video and photography are by Gabz Creative Media (Gabriela Lacerda).

Ticket Information

BOY MEETS GIRL

Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. – One Night Only

The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Tickets start at $19 and are available at this link.