BIG TOP With Franklin & Jojo to Premiere in September

BIG TOP with Franklin & Jojo will premiere September 2nd, 2021 for a recurring run taking place the first Thursday of every month at New York's famed The Slipper Room.

Come one! Come all! Step right up, and don't be shy! Experience all of the high-flying hijinks, danger and excitement of a classic circus Big Top right on The Slipper Room stage!

Ringmaster Ben Franklin and his clown cohort Jojo return on the 1st Thursday of each month to showcase a dazzling collection of aerialists, acrobats, singers, burlesque dancers, jugglers, sideshow artists & clowns, in their signature modern vaudeville style.

Who knows what wonders you will find under the BIG TOP? Either way, this isn't your regular family circus. Be prepared to gasp, cheer and laugh out loud for our adults only extravaganza!

September 2nd's cast includes resplendent aerialist Elizabeth Munn, hula hooper extraordinaire Pinkie Special, skilled diablo artist Jean-Tae Francis and sword swallowing burlesque babe Gnarly Marley.

Each month will also feature an up-and-coming emerging circus artist. September's emerging artist is Sarah Steinhorn.

Time & Location: Sep 02, 10:00 PM - 11:30 PM EDT

The Slipper Room: 167 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA

Tickets: $25

Tickets available at: https://www.slipperroom.com/event-details/guest-event-big-top-late-night-cravings-doors-9-30pm

About the Event: "All tickets come with a reserved seat and require a $20 minimum spend at the bar."