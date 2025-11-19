BEETLEJUICE Performers to Join STRANGE & UNUSUAL BROADWAY DEBUTS at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Beetlejuice returned to Broadway this fall, it ushered in a wave of first-time Broadway artists stepping into the show's universe. On November 28, those performers will gather at 54 Below for "Strange and Unusual Broadway Debuts," a one-night-only concert celebrating the long roads, unexpected detours, and well-earned triumphs that carried each of them to the Palace Theatre. Guiding the evening is someone who understands that journey better than most: Abe Goldfarb, Beetlejuice cast member from the Marquis Theatre production and keeper of the show's downtown, oddball soul.

"Coming as I do from downtown weirdness," says Goldfarb, "I never imagined myself appearing on Broadway. Beetlejuice was a sort of miracle, and it's one of the warmest, most joyous artistic families I've ever been privileged to join." Goldfarb - who also understudied Beetlejuice, Adam, Otho, and Maxie Dean - is grateful to the musical that also gave him his Broadway debut. He feels that "hosting this cabaret is such an honor, a reminder that Beetlejuice will keep changing lives the way it did mine."

Taking the stage with him are current Beetlejuice performers Sophie Aknin, Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Katie Griffith, Patrick Oliver Jones, Matt Kurzyniec, Travis Mitchell, and Jesse Sharp - performers who've built careers across tours, regional stages, cruise ships, TV, film, and everything in between. Their songs and stories, shaped under the musical direction of Julia Sunay, promise an evening full of grit, gratitude, and the joyful eccentricity that defines this company. As Goldfarb puts it, "The cast of this cabaret are incredible, unusual talents and I'm unbelievably lucky to get to share the stage with them."

The night will also feature a special guest appearance, being described as "a perfect addition to this celebration" which in true Beetlejuice fashion adds a bit of mystery to the evening.