Award Winning Cabaret Artist Tim Connell Returns To Pangea With ...AND SO IT GOES...

Tim Connell

2023 Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist

2023 MAC Award Nominee for Male Vocalist

Returns to NYC's Pangea for Encore Performance of "...and so it goes..."

Saturday, April 29th at 7PM

Tagged by Broadwayworld.com in 2022 as "one to look out for in the cabaret / concert circuit," critically acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller Tim Connell, returns for an encore performance of "... and so it goes..." on Saturday, Aprll 29 at 7 PM. Once again, he is joined with his longtime collaborator Musical Director James Followell and guided by Director

Steven Petrillo. Connell imbues his cabaret shows with his natural abilities of storytelling, musicality, and humor. The evening will be a musical musing on life as we collectively navigate the current moment. Songs included from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, John Bucchino, Anne Hampton Calloway, Jason Robert Brown, and more.



From www.cabaretscenes.org, December 17, 2022:



"The fine troubadour Tim Connell returned to Pangea for his third new show of the year...Once again, he used his polished tenor, his fine enunciation, and his ability to find interesting songs to build an interesting and entertaining evening."

--Bart Greenberg



Connell is a recent recipient of the 2023 Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist. Additionally, he is a 2023 MAC Award Nominee for Male Vocalist. He has been creatively prolific this past year and a half, debuting three intimate cabaret shows at Pangea, Dreamin' Again, Lucky Me! and his most recent, ...and so it goes... This summer, he will appear as a guest artist at the Brownville Arts Center in Brownville, Nebraska. He made his critically acclaimed debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are. In November 2020, he was featured in Shades of Romance 2.0, a livestream concert for CVRep Theatre. And, in March of 2021, Connell appeared in Look to the Rainbow - Mabel Mercer Foundation's Livestream St. Patrick's Day Show. He has also appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, National & International Tours, and TV guest spots on CBS' Bull & NBC's The Village.

Reservations for Pangea - call 212-995-0900 or visit www.pangeanyc.com

Pangea is at 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 1000