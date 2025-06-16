Ava Locknar Will Bring MODERN BOMBSHELL to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Ava Locknar in “Modern Bombshell” on Tuesday November 25, 2025 at 9:30PM. Acclaimed singer and rising star Ava Locknar makes her 54 Below debut in Modern Bombshell, a dazzling evening celebrating the songs created for Broadway and Hollywood's biggest bombshells.

From the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim and Jerry Herman to the modern magic of Sara Bareilles and Dolly Parton, Modern Bombshell is a powerhouse showcase of iconic showstoppers, soaring ballads, and irresistible charm all delivered with Ava's signature voice, heart, and fire.

Directed by award-winning West End director and filmmaker WILL NUNZIATA (concert director for Tony Award winner Lillias White, The Old Guitarist film starring Dominic Chianese of “The Sopranos”) and Music Direction by award-winning musical director, pianist, composer Joshua Turchin, this is the concert event Broadway and music lovers won't want to miss.

