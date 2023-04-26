Artemisia LeFay To Return To Don't Tell Mama In June

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay returns to Don't Tell Mama this June for her highly acclaimed cabaret shows Ghosts of Weimar Past with the Orchestra of the Depraved (Hannah Mount & Mary Spencer Knapp) and Phantoms of the Cabaret with Renée Guerrero & Khullip Jeung. Music by LeFay, Weill, Hollaender, Spoliansky, Bolcom and more.

Friday, June 2nd at 7pm: Ghosts of Weimar Past Click Here

Friday, June 30th at 7pm: Phantoms of the Cabaret https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/7456-artemisia-lefay-phantoms-of-the-cabaret-6-30-23

photo credit: Jerry Bezdikian