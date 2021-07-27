Anthony Rapp Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month With His New Show UNPLUGGED

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Anthony Rapp: Unplugged on August 29 at 7:00pm & 9:45pm, and August 30 at 7:00pm. One of Broadway's most celebrated rock and rollers, Anthony Rapp (Broadway's If/Then; Six Degrees of Separation; Rent; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his Unplugged evening of stories and songs, with musical director Dan Weiss.

Unplugged audiences can expect to hear some of the great songs that have inspired Anthony. And what evening with Anthony Rapp would be complete without hearing some iconic songs from Rent and Hedwig & The Angry Inch?

Anthony Rapp: Unplugged plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 29 at 7:00pm & 9:45pm, and August 30 at 7:00pm.

There is a $55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.