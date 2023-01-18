Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Talman Reprises ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE At The Laurie Beechman Theatre, February 26

The show is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Light the candles! Get the ice out! The Laurie Beechman Theatre will present a special one night only performance of Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. Music director is Alex Rybeck. The show is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Talman was in attendance at the Oscar-winning actress's 50th and 60th birthday parties and this evening will be in celebration of Ms. Taylor's 91st heavenly birthday (February 27, 1932). The show is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond. It is filled with humorous and touching stories, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems.

Actor, singer, storyteller, award winning documentary filmmaker and four-time Broadway veteran, Talman joined Actors' Equity with co-star Elizabeth Taylor in 1981 when she landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Taylor's daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for eighteen months and their friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life. Her other stage credits include Yours, Anne, The House of Blue Leaves, Carnival, Some Americans Abroad, and the Broadway revival of The Women. She has appeared in several motion pictures including Serendipity, Limitless and Wall Street, and on television in guest starring roles on "Seinfeld," "Ellen," "Murphy Brown," "The Street" and "Law & Order," and a year on "General Hospital," among others. She wrote, starred in and produced the multiple award-winning documentary film Woody's Order!, based on her solo play about her lifelong dedication to her older brother Woody who lived a full life with cerebral palsy.

There is a $25 music charge ($20 for MAC members) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available here.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located in the West Bank Cafe, 407 West 42nd St., NYC




