Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway to Perform at Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael This Friday and Saturday

With Callaway's passionate delivery of some of the finest songs ever written, this special event is not to be missed!

Jun. 23, 2021  

Ann Hampton Callaway to Perform at Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael This Friday and Saturday

Pop/jazz singer/songwriter and Tony nominated Broadway star, Ann Hampton Callaway, continues her celebrated legacy series with a dazzling tribute to one of America's brightest lights- the incomparable Judy Garland. Laced with fascinating stories, Callaway artfully takes us through highlights of Judy's career, bringing fresh takes on signature songs from her many Hollywood movies- The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis, Easter Parade, Summer Stock, Girl Crazy and A Star is Born. And to honor this year's 60th anniversary of "the greatest night of show business history," Callaway's showstopper finale delivers nine beloved songs from "Judy at Carnegie Hall." With Callaway's passionate delivery of some of the finest songs ever written, this special event is not to be missed!

Get ticket info here:

Friday, June 25: https://www.prekindle.com/event/74747-feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-presents-ann-hampton-callaway-carmel

Saturday, June 26: https://www.prekindle.com/event/91757-feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-presents-ann-hampton-callaway-carmel


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun

More Hot Stories For You

  • Elsie Fest, The Roots and Wizkid Added to BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL Lineup
  • Whitney White's DEFINITION: AN INSTALLATION EXPERIENCE to Begin Performances July 15
  • Coney Island Circus Sideshow to Return After Pandemic Hiatus
  • Kristen Merritt Announces Debut Album JOI and Shares 'I Don't Think About You'