Ann Hampton Callaway to Perform at Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael This Friday and Saturday

Pop/jazz singer/songwriter and Tony nominated Broadway star, Ann Hampton Callaway, continues her celebrated legacy series with a dazzling tribute to one of America's brightest lights- the incomparable Judy Garland. Laced with fascinating stories, Callaway artfully takes us through highlights of Judy's career, bringing fresh takes on signature songs from her many Hollywood movies- The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis, Easter Parade, Summer Stock, Girl Crazy and A Star is Born. And to honor this year's 60th anniversary of "the greatest night of show business history," Callaway's showstopper finale delivers nine beloved songs from "Judy at Carnegie Hall." With Callaway's passionate delivery of some of the finest songs ever written, this special event is not to be missed!

Get ticket info here:

Friday, June 25:

Saturday, June 26: