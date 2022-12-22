Angie Schworer, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Star in ELECTRIC ISLAND at The Green Room 42

The new musical Electric Island is coming to The Green Room 42 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:00pm.
This story takes place on the set of the talk show called "Electric Island." These Broadway legends have been invited by the host Morgan Taylor, to talk about their journey to Broadway and what it takes to stay there.
"Electric Island" is a new musical about the lives of women of Broadway. Conceived by Rachelle Rak (Fosse, Catch Me If You Can, Every Little Step) with music by Steven Jamail (Lincoln Center, New York City Center, Rosie's Theater Kids), experience a night of songs and selections from the show with a special performance by Rak.
Featuring: Angie Schworer (Some Like It Hot) Felicia Finley (Mamma Mia!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Katie Webber (Tina), Nikki Kimbrough (A Night With Janis Joplin), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Irene Rising (Charm), and Amy Hillner Larsen (Once Upon a One More Time).
