Andy Mientus and More to Support of The Fund for College Auditions at Hidden Cabaret series

On Monday, November 18th, LGBTQIA+ stars from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and television will come together in support of a??The Fund for College Auditions (TFCA)a?? at The Secret Room as part of the a??Hidden Cabareta?? series. The evening will be headlined by a??Andy Mientusa?? (a??Les Miserables, Spring Awakening, Smash), a?? Anastacia McCleskeya?? (a??The Secret Life of Bees, Waitress), John-Michael Lylesa?? (a??A Strange Loop) a?? with Host and Musical Director, Joel Waggonera?? (a??Be More Chill, School of Rock). a?? They will be joined by special guest a??Amy Rogersa?? (Director, Pace University Musical Theatre Program) and a current TFCA student. Other performers include a??Vishal Vaidyaa?? (a??Groundhog Day), a?? Will Reynolds (2018 Fred Ebb award winner)a??, a?? Michael Lowneya?? (a??La Cage aux Folles a?? ), Justin Schumana?? (a??Tina Broadway), a?? Jon-Michael Reese a??(Book of Mormon national toura??), a?? Aury Krebsa?? (a??A Letter to Harvey Milk), a?? Josh Daniel (a??Book of Mormon a?? national tour), a??Amara Brady a??(Broadway Bounty Hunter at Barrington Stage),a?? Melanie Jean-Baptistea??, and a??Miles Josephson (current Pace Musical Theatre student). The evening is produced by TFCA Founder Ellen Lettrich in collaboration with Tracy Nagel (TFCA board member) and Red Horse Theatrical, producer of the Hidden Cabaret series. The performers will share their experiences as members of the theatre community who identify as queer to raise funds for young performers who identify similarly. The proceeds of ticket sales will benefit The Fund for College Auditions.

Founded in 2019, The Fund for College Auditions is a New York City-based non-profit that offers financial support and college guidance to acting and musical theatre students with limited resources who want to audition for post-high school training programs, especially those who identify with groups that are historically and currently underrepresented in theatre, film, and television. TFCA describes the evening as "an opportunity to see how the critical questions surrounding important diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives are affecting a community whose differences are not visible and are often met with stigma. Their experiences need to be shared, talents need to be heard and provide significant insight into why the fund is an essential resource in support of emerging talent."

Performance is November 18th at The Secret Room, a??707 8th Ave., NYC at 7:00pm. Doors open at 6:00pm. Tickets can be purchased from a??www.ticketcentral.coma?? and Hiddencabaret.com. Please note that the space is not currently accessible and entry & exit are exclusively via stairwells.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You