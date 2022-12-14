Andy Karl, Matt Bogart & More to Star in SCUNGE! A MOBBED-UP CHRISTMAS CAROL at Birdland

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of "Scunge! A Mobbed-Up Christmas Carol" - written by and starring Broadway's Dominic Scaglione, Jr., Andy Karl, Dominic Nolfi, and Matt Bogart - from Friday, December 16 through Sunday, December 18. The five-shows run will have performances Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, with a 7:00 PM show on Sunday. The hilarious holiday comedy, a twist on Dickens that'll make you laugh your Jingle Balls off, is back at the venue by popular demand after its debut last year. This "offer you can't refuse" has everything you'd want for a night at the theater: wise guys, dancing, music, mangia, ganja, show girls, jokes, redemption, ghosts, Santa Claus, true love, and most of all, Christmas with la familia. Please note the show contains adult humor. There is a $40-50 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Many variations on the theme of the greatest Christmas story ever written have been told...but never like this. This play within a play starts with a traditional Dickensian telling of A Christmas Carol, but is swiftly interrupted by a streetwise Italian tough-guy, Tommy Cracciatori, (Scaglione Jr.) who takes over the theater after winning it in a poker game. Tommy and his crew of part-time construction workers-slash-actors, tell the tale of "Scunge! A Mobbed-Up Christmas Carol." On a mysterious Christmas Eve, Scunge is visited by the Ghost of his old Underboss, Jacob Marliello (Karl), who warns Scunge that he is doomed if he doesn't respect his mob-family. This sets off a wild night of Scunge seeing his past, present and future, guided by three spirits who compel Scunge to change his ways.

The cast also includes Johnny Tammaro, Alissa Salvatore, Ari Raskin, James Moye, Ted Brunetti, Michael Barra, and Joli Tribuzio. The show is directed by Andy Karl, with Candi Boyd serving as assistant director and choreographer.

Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

December 19 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason - "Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!"

Mason returns to the club for her legendary holiday show "Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!" featuring unique interpretations of old and new holiday classics. Sassy, brassy, and tinged with confessional monologues, this show includes a slinky arrangement of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," a heartfelt "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and many more. The evening is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by Christopher Denny on piano, and Tom Hubbard on bass. Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix. On tour, was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred in Wonderland, and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; "Monotony" singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway. She is a14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 20-25 (Tuesday-Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

"A Swinging Birdland Christmas" with Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch

The 13th year of "A Swinging Birdland Christmas" will star Birdland regulars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch. The trio is also releasing a Deluxe Edition of their popular album, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun on the Club44 Records label. In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch perform swinging arrangements of "The Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "The Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The show will also include a musical tribute to Birdland regular Freddy Cole, who was also a holiday tradition. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

December 26 (Monday) 5:30 PM, 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Our Sinatra: A Musical Celebration

Our Sinatra returns to Birdland to celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra. Three performers playfully interact with one another, sharing their joy and passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Sinatra, individually and in combination, taking the audience back to relive memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor. The show covers Sinatra's entire musical cannon from the classic ballads of the '40s to the saloon and torch songs, the '50s and '60s swingers and the all-time hits. Our Sinatra steers clear of imitation and impersonation as these accomplished performers deliver the great music of Sinatra. The New York Times calls Our Sinatra "an utterly winning tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes" and "superior entertainment." After two sold-out national tours, and a recent successful limited engagement at the Birdland, Our Sinatra will celebrate 1500 performances Off Broadway and its 20th anniversary. Directed by Kurt Stamm, the production team also includes Richard Maltby, Jr. (Production Supervisor).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 29 - January 1 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (12/29); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/30); 7:00 & 11:00 PM (12/31); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (1/1) - Birdland Theater

Marilyn Maye

What do these three scenes have in common? 1) Steve Allen discovers a young singer at The Colony in Kansas City and presents her to a national audience. 2) Johnny Carson tells America on live TV, "And that, young singers, is the way it's done." 3) Standing room only audiences gather for a recent 8-day engagement of: "Her Way: A Salute to Sinatra." The answer? They all depend on the talent of musical legend Marilyn Maye. A treasure of American song with 76 appearances on "The Tonight Show," a 1966 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and lifetime achievement awards from both the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the American Jazz Museum, Maye will lead audiences into the New Year with the grace that she has brought to her jaw-dropping performances for the past eighty years on stage.

12/29-30, 8:30 PM: $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

12/31, 7:00 & 11:00 PM: Tiered Seating $75-150 tables / $75 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

1/1, 7:00 & 9:30 PM: $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23, 2023 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Luke Hawkins

Singer/tapper Luke Hawkins will bring an evening of singing, dancing and laughter to the Birdland. The show will be a love letter to these art forms, as Luke pays homage to the history of tap dance greats. Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Palladium Theatre in London. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel and Joya as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. His TV and Film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers' movie Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "America's Got Talent," "The Colbert Report," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and "Annie Live!"

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23, 2023 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Linda Purl - "This Could Be The Start"

Singer and actress Linda Purl (TV's "The Office") returns by popular demand with her new show, "This Could Be The Start." Her chronicle of navigating life on our return trip back through the looking glass, she ponders what can lie ahead in our new beginnings, with songs including "I'm in the Mood for Love," "Blue Moon," "Let's Get Lost," and "This Could Be the Start of Something Big." Music director Tedd Firth will lead a starry trio. Purl is known for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Fonzie's fiancée on "Happy Days," Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on "The Office," she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on "Homeland" has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, "Hacks." Past concert venues include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. She has performed with the Glenn Miller, Diva Jazz and Orlando Jazz Orchestras. On Broadway, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending, and Off-Broadway in Mr. Toole and The Baby Dance. Her solo albums include Alone Together, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring and the new release Taking a Chance on Love.

$30 Cover, $20 food/drink minimum

January 30, 2023 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Julie Halston - "Back by Popular Demand!"

The brilliant Tony Award-winning comedic actress returns to Birdland. With her show, "Back By Popular Demand," Ms. Halston will assess the state of the world, the state of her life and the state of her hair. Halston was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in 2021 for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Tootsie, You Can't Take It with You, Hairspray, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Twentieth Century, Fairycakes, and many more. She is a co-founding member of Charles Busch's legendary theatre company, Theatre-in-Limbo, and has garnered several Drama Desk nominations for her performances with the company including The Divine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset, and The Lady in Question. TV credits include the recurring role of Sharon on HBO's "Gossip Girl," "The Good Fight," "Almost Family," and "Divorce." She also reprised her popular character of Bitsy Von Muffling on HBO's "And Just Like That." She can be seen in the upcoming independent features The Sixth Reel, Intermedium, Simchas and Sorrows, and Dirty Rhetoric.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum