Analise Scarpaci to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY

The popular weekly Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace and hosted by renowned talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" will welcome Broadway actress and performer Analise Scarpaci. Analise joins Rye fresh off of her run as Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical which closed Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Analise Scarpaci will be talking about her new album Pathetic Little Dreamer, the inspiration behind the album and advice for other artists, her start as a child actor on Broadway in credits that include MATILDA and A Christmas Story, and so much more.

Broadway Records sponsor this week's show. They will be providing copies of Analise's album Pathetic Little Dreamer which will be given away during the Broadway trivia segment of the show.

Next week, June 12, is the Tony Awards, and the special guest will be HAMILTON'S Fergie L. Philippe. The Broadway Makers Marketplace will be doing a special Tony Award viewing party which you can learn more about by visiting their accounts on social media at @broadwaymakersmarketplace. All shows will also be live-streamed on Rye's YouTube and Facebook platforms for those who cannot attend.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace (at the Turnstyle Underground Marketplace at Columbus Circle, West 57th & 8th Ave) on Sundays from 6:00-7:00 pm. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was previously at BAR 9 in Hell's Kitchen, where it debuted for the first time on September 23, 2021. Rye had his final show at BAR 9 on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show that is accessible for ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is currently the ONLY live Broadway-themed audience talk show in New York City to offer the "long-form interview" style.

Thrown into the fun one-hour show is audience Broadway trivia with exclusive giveaways ranging from Broadway tickets, merchandise, and of kind items not found anywhere else! Past sponsors for the show have included Broadway Plus, Playbill, Jersey Boys, Randy Rainbow's Playing with Myself, Harvey Fierstein's I Was Better Last Night, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, Broadway Makers Marketplace, and many others!

It is entirely free to attend Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, but be sure to look around the shop before or after the show to see what the shop offers!

Past guests of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway have included Danny Quadrino, Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Robert Bannon, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Michael Longoria, and many others! For a complete list of past and upcoming guests, to see production photos, stream prior week's shows, and learn more about the show, visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

To learn more about Broadway Makers Marketplace, go to www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.



ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition to that, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see all of his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.

ABOUT Analise Scarpaci

Analise Scarpaci is New York-based performer. She is currently starring in Broadway's new musical comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire, as Lydia Hillard. Analise began her professional journey on Broadway at age twelve in A Christmas Story, The Musical as Esther Jane which was shortly followed by her role as a Swing in Matilda, The Musical.

ABOUT BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE

Broadway Makers Marketplace (BMM) is a unique shopping experience created For Broadway Fans, By Broadway Fans, offering direct access to some of today's top Broadway vendors and makers. Currently, over 40 small business artisans and industry professionals, including several actors and stage managers, have taken their love for Broadway and created their own line of Broadway-inspired merchandise and handcrafted items and collectibles.

From jewelry and candles to bags made from old theater curtains, even Broadway playbills, and window cards, Broadway Makers Marketplace has something for every type of Broadway fan. BMM offers every theatre-goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something truly unique. It is located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station). The store is open daily from 11:00 am to 7 pm till the end of April but is available 24/7 online at https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is part of an ongoing effort to support small businesses and artists within the Broadway community. It began when a group of vendors created a space where they could collaborate with their community, generate business, and connect with other theatre fans. Founded by Michael T. Clarkston and Andrea Koehler, Broadway Makers Marketplace is a place where everyone is welcome to share their passion for theatre while nurturing artistic talents in a diversity of applications.

For more information on Broadway Underground events or to shop online, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store