Amy Beth Williams Returns to Don't Tell Mama with BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN February 19th

Cabaret artist Amy Beth Williams will return to Don't Tell Mama with her much-praised Leonard Cohen tribute show on February 19th at 7 pm. The fascinating artist that has, for years, captured the attention and support of audiences by the show-load debuted BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN shortly after the re-opening of the clubs due to the global health crisis as a one-off. After scoring a rave review from Broadway World cabaret reporter Bobby Patrick, Ms. Williams put the show on the back burner to focus on an evening of musical storytelling that focused less on the canon of one composer and placed on display the works of a variety of creatives. That show, A THOUSAND BEAUTIFUL THINGS, also brought Amy Beth Williams a rave review from Broadway World, and the singing actress played the club act a few more times in 2021. With a new year upon us and new calendar dates available, the multiple award-winning member of the cabaret and concert community has an opportunity to return to the show that brought her back to the stage for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Williams, a Wagner College teacher responsible for nurturing the careers of artists like cabaret and internet sensations The Drinkwater Brothers, has worked on the theatrical stage as an actor of plays both musical and non, and has been appearing in cabaret shows around New York City dating back to the days of Eighty Eights and Danny's Skylight Room. With one MAC Hansen Award and two Bistro Awards, Williams continues to bring quality entertainment to the Manhattan nightclubs. Her 2019 show MEET ME AT THE BAR was glowingly appraised by Brady Schwind HERE, while her most recent programs in New York City were lauded by Bobby Patrick HERE, and this reporter HERE. With her return to Don't Tell Mama with BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY, Williams continues her long history of presenting quality entertainment to cabaret audiences.

For her work on the Leonard Cohen show, Amy Beth Williams has invited her nephew John Henry Williams to act as musical director and accompanist on both guitar and violin, and she has chosen, as her guide, the prolific director and performer Tanya Moberly, currently acting as booking manager of Don't Tell Mama, alongside DTM frontman Sidney Myer. Moberly, who has her own DTM residency, MOBERLY AT MAMA'S MONTHLY, worked as Williams' director on both of her 2021 shows, as well as serving in the same capacity for several other successful New York City cabaret artists.

There is a $15. cover charge for BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY and a two-drink minimum (cash only). Members of the organization MAC get a discounted cover charge price of $10. Don't Tell Mama has a food and drink menu available, and all guests are required to provide vaccination proof upon entering the club. Doors for the 7 pm performance open at 6:15 pm.

Reservations for Amy Beth Williams BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN can be made by visiting the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

THIS is the Amy Beth Williams website.