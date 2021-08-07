Amber Iman Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

Amber Iman returns to Feinstein's/54 Below August 10, 12, 13 & 14 at 7 PM with a powerful concert that melds her onstage work in shows such as Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor, with her work off stage as a founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway.

Using personal stories and songs, she takes the audience on a journey through love, rejection, race, artistry, and heartbreak in a performance that challenges, encourages, and uplifts, reminding us that we have the capacity to move forward from any setback.

Amber Iman made her Broadway debut as the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, in Soul Doctor, earning rave reviews and a nomination for the prestigious Clive Barnes Award. She then tackled the role of Aldonza in Man of la Mancha at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, receiving the Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence & a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical.

In Spring of 2016, Amber returned to Broadway in Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. The show, nominated for 10 Tony Awards, was written and directed by George C. Wolfe, choreographed by Savion Glover, and boasted an all-star cast of Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Joshua Henry, and Brandon Victor Dixon. Marking her first national tour, Amber played Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the 11-time Tony Award winning smash hit Hamilton. She had a blast as Cheryl in the star-studded, limited run of Little Shop of Horrors at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC. In February, she starred in Witness Uganda as Joy at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, and is nominated for an LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

She is a proud founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and Black Women On Broadway, a digital platform celebrating the rich legacy of Black Women in Theatre.

In 2018, Amber wrote, executive produced, and starred in her first, award-winning short film, Steve. Her proudest accomplishment to date, Steve has won Best Comedy, Best Short, and Best Actress at multiple film festivals across the country.

On April 10, 2021, Amber made history as the first woman - and first Black Woman - to perform on Broadway after the pandemic shut down. She performed her hour long one woman show as a part of the NY Pops Up festival, an initiative to bring live performance back to NYC.

