Alyssa Wray, Cara Rose DiPietro and 8 Eyes The Band Appear in TIKTOK TO MIDNIGHT at The Midnight Theatre

Midnight Theatre presents a night of TikTok’s most influential musical theatre creators IRL. Come join Cara Rose DiPietro (@cararosedipietro), Alyssa Wray (@itsalyssawray), and 8 Eyes (@8eyestheband) as they sing their favorite songs, share the dish behind their most viral videos, and create trends live on stage.

With a combined 24 million TikTok likes, these creators invite you to experience this multimedia immersive show LIVE in a way that is only possible at Midnight Theatre!

Featuring: Alyssa Wray (Content Creator, American Idol), Cara Rose DiPietro (Content Creator, Footloose, Catch Me If You Can), 8 Eyes The Band (Content Creator Duo)

Music Direction by James Stryska

Tiktok to Midnight (at The Midnight Theatre, Located in the new Manhattan West Plaza) will premiere on Saturday, September 9th at 7:00pm. There is a $40-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. A livestream option will also be available

MORE ABOUT THE MIDNIGHT THEATRE

Midnight Theatre is a state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West. The ultra-glamorous, intimate 150-seat theater welcomes talent across a wide variety of entertainment, including magic, music, comedy, and Broadway cabarets.

Under the same roof and steps away from the theater is one of NYC’s most popular restaurants and cocktail lounge Hidden Leaf. Called “Stylish and Sexy” by Time Out, the Art Deco space serves inventive pan-Asian cuisine from Executive Chef Chai Trivedi.

The first floor of the space features revolving culinary concepts and offers an experiential event space that can be rented out.