Alison Arngrim to Present CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: STRIKE EDITION

Former child star, outspoken activist, and TV Land Award winner Alison Arngrim continues to tour the world with her critically acclaimed CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH -- but this time, with a twist! Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Arngrim will present a revised version of her solo comedy that conforms to strike regulations. Best known as the acid-tongued child star of a popular 1970s TV show based on books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, Alison Arngrim presents an uproarious evening of storytelling, stand-up, and multi media about her life playing everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets. Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, Arngrim startles audiences internationally with off-color jokes about child stars and TV icons of the 1970s and 80s including Marie Osmond, Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, Grizzly Adams, RuPaul, Liberace, Bette Midler and more.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: STRIKE EDITION! will return to New York City on Thursday, September 28 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Café at 407 West 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue). Tickets are $25 with a $25 per person food/ drink minimum, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: STRIKE EDITION! will return to Rochester Saturday, September 30 at The Theater at Innovation Square (131 Chestnut St Rochester NY 14604). Tickets are $24.50 or $32.50 for a Premium/VIP experience that includes a pre-show meet and greet, available at www.theaterais.com.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH premiered at New York's legendary Fez in 2002 and has now become a worldwide phenomenon. In the US, it has been performed to packed houses in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, and even Maui. Internationally, "Confessions d'une Garce de La Prairie," performed entirely in French has toured extensively throughout France including a sold out stop at the Palais des Congres." When COVID closed theaters, Arngrim pivoted to present her show online, with monthly special editions including Halloween, her birthday, Gay Pride, and Christmas.

Born in Queens, New York, Alison Arngrim has been performing stand-up since age 15 at such notable comedy clubs as Laugh Factory, The Improvisation and Comedy Store. In addition to seven years on a TV show based on books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, Alison has also guest starred on numerous iconic TV shows. After her good friend and co-star Steve Tracy died of AIDS in 1986, Alison became a prominent AIDS activist with AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA). In 1988 Alison spoke before the Presidential Commission on AIDS and was the first woman to receive the "Friend in Deed" award at APLA. In 1992 Alison was presented with a resolution by the Los Angeles City Council commending her on her work on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS. In 2004, Arngrim revealed to the world that she was sexually molested as a child and joined the advisory board of Protect, a group that fights to give children a voice in the war against child abuse. In 2006 she received the prestigious Justice Award from Justice for Children, a national child protection organization and an award from The National Association to Protect Children. Another milestone in her career happened in 2007 when, after much lobbying, she was proudly placed on Mr. Blackwell's "Worst Dressed List" alongside Victoria Beckham, Lindsay Lohan and Mary-Kate Olsen.