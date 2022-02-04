Ali Ewoldt, Tavi Gevinson & More to Star in 54/54/54

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

After three long years, it's back. Come witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.



Featuring:



PJ Adzima, Caroline Aimetti, Grace Aki, Jarrod Allan, Eli Bolin, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tiger Brown, Jerusha Cavazos, Emma Degerstedt, Ali Ewoldt, Mikey Erg, Ellie Fishman, Tavi Gevinson, Audrey Hayes, Z Infante, Danté Jeanfelix, Erin Kommor, April Lavalle, Nicole Magallón, Jenn Maurer, Alex Prakken, Anna Roisman, Laura Schein, Matt Stoke, Zurin Villanueva, Emily Walton, Nina White, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and many, many more to be announced soon!

Musical Direction/Produced by Ben Caplan.

Hosted/Produced/Directed by Philip Romano.

---

54/54/54 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on 5/4/2022. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/54. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.