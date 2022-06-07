Alexis Cole to Present SUNDAY IN NEW YORK at Chelsea Table + Stage

New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present Alexis Cole, the celebrated jazz vocalist and pianist, in her new show "Sunday in New York: Great Songs of a Great City" on Sunday, June 26 at 7:00 PM. In a journey through the songs of the Great American Songbook and beyond, Cole celebrates the pulse of New York City through classics like Rodgers & Hart's "Manhattan," Kander & Ebb's "Theme from New York, New York," and Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind," with other songs that use the imagery of New York to evoke a feeling of our fair city. Tickets are $30-35, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Alexis Cole is hitting her stride a dozen albums into her career. As a sought-after international performer, she's appeared with her trio, with whom she both plays piano and sings, and is a frequent guest with big bands and pops orchestras. She's the director of the jazz vocal programs at SUNY Purchase College and William Paterson University, the founder and director of the online educational community JazzVoice.com, and the co-founder and artistic director of the Virginia Beach Vocal Jazz Summit. She has performed at venues like The Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Blue Note. Alexis also recently contributed a guest turn on pianist Harold Mabern's star-studded album Afro Blue. Her latest album Sky Blossom: Songs from My Tour of Duty was released on Zoho in Nov 2021 and features a 20-piece big band.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

COLTRANE MEETS HARTMAN, featuring TED NASH

Ted Nash pays tribute to one of the most famous collaborations in Jazz history, that of John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman. Backed by his working band and with the help of the talented young vocalist Chris McDole, Ted will bring you a night of romance in Jazz.

Friday, June 17 at 7:00 PM

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE

Making their Chelsea Table + Stage debut, "Swingin' with the Mouse" returns to NYC with the happiest jazz show on earth! Join host Pablo Rossil and a group of local jazz talent as they play reimagined Disney hits. A night of fun music and comedy, you never know which Disney legend will join us next... The Swingin' with the Music band reimagines beloved and lesser-known songs through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians to audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together is the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. Previous participants include Keith David, Garrett Clayton, Deedee Magno Hall, Emma Hunton, among other beloved Disney project alum.

Saturday, June 25 at 7:00 PM

CT+S BLOCK PARTY: 80s NIGHT

Jump in our Delorean, we're taking a totally rad musical trip back to the 80s at our first-ever Chelsea Table + Stage Block Party, 80s Night! Take off your scrunchies and let your hair fly loose to the sounds of Prince, Madonna, Duran Duran, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Journey, and many more! It's gonna be most excellent!

Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM - PRIDE EDITION!

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Monday, July 18 at 7:00 PM

SIMPLY BARBRA -The 80th BIRTHDAY TOUR

starring Steven Brinberg

Celebrating Barbra Streisand's 80th Birthday, her foremost interpreter offers up some of her greatest hits, songs from her latest album, commemorates the recent 50th anniversaries of her first three movie musicals as well as songs she never sang....as a bonus, Brinberg offers up a few other vocal impressions and several special guest stars. Steven Brinberg has been performing his live vocal impression of Streisand around the world for several decades. He toured with her friend Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestras. Steven was hired by her management to perform at Donna Karan's birthday party. He has appeared in films (Camp) on TV ("Blue Bloods," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and released two albums.

Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

New Sounds from the Ancient Instruments of Korea

BLACK STRING

In partnership with The World Music Institute & Korean Cultural Center New York

"Towering, hypnotic, psychedelic Korean post-rock majesty" is how New York Music Daily describes this edgy and improvisational foursome led by Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own. Black String is a quartet named after the Korean zither, geomungo, with percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica also in a mix that swings comfortably between east and west, Korean folk and jazz. Led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, Black String creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that wells up from silence and grasps the senses. The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. Black String is the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing three albums.

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.