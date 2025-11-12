Alexandra De Suze To Bring NINA & SARAH & ARETHA & ALEX To The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocalist and actress Alexandra de Suze (Late Bloomer) will return to The Green Room 42 on Friday, November 14 at 9:30 p.m. with a new show titled Nina & Sarah & Aretha & Alex.

Directed by James Beaman with music direction by Dan Pardo, the performance will feature de Suze paying tribute to three of her longtime musical influences.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue on the fourth floor of Yotel in Manhattan. Tickets range from $19 to $49, plus service fees, and food and beverages will be available for purchase with no minimum required. A livestream option will also be offered.

Tickets and additional information are available at thegreenroom42.com, by phone at 646-707-2990, or by emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com.