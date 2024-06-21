Alex Ferrara Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES This July at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alex Ferrara has joined Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series - July 27th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.

Alex started her career in musical theater, performing regionally and around NYC at venues like 54 Below, the Laurie Beechman Theater, and Jazz At Lincoln Center. She soon after branched out into work in commercials and print ads for brands like Hulu, Summersalt, Lancôme, and Amazon, also appearing in fashion segments on The TODAY Show. Alex has also found success as a fit model for well-known brands and designers like Zac Posen and Uniqlo. Her voice was recently featured in the hit Apple TV show ‘Severance”, and she is the host of the women's health and beauty podcast "Glow Up And Speak Out", available on Apple and Spotify. She’s also a new mom to a 6-month-old baby boy named John!

Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include, Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Maria Lane (Crescendo), Grace Morgan (Titanic), and Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), join Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on July 27th at 9:30pm.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 27th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments